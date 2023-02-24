×
Suki Waterhouse Flows in Sheer Emerald Dress at ‘Daisy Jones & the Six’ Premiere

The model and actress stars in the new film alongside Riley Keough.

Suki Waterhouse at the premiere of "Daisy Jones & The Six" held at TCL Chinese Theatre on February 23, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Suki Waterhouse at the premiere of "Daisy Jones & the Six" on Thursday in Los Angeles. Michael Buckner for Variety

Suki Waterhouse arrived on the red carpet for the Los Angeles premiere of “Daisy Jones & the Six” on Thursday in a striking sheer, green gown.

The actress and model wore a dress with a low-rounded embellished neckline and a bodysuit underneath by Stéphane Rolland, with open-toe heeled sandals, jewelry from Misho Designs and a matching green clutch from Tyler Ellis.

Suki Waterhouse at the premiere of "Daisy Jones & The Six" held at TCL Chinese Theatre on February 23, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Suki Waterhouse at the premiere of “Daisy Jones & the Six.” Michael Buckner for Variety

To create her look for the premiere, Waterhouse worked with the stylist team of Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn. The duo is known for working with Jennifer Lopez, Lily Collins and Rita Ora.

For makeup, Waterhouse worked with Cedric Jolivet, who gave the actress an elevated natural look featuring a matte lip, mascara, eyeliner and light blush. For hair, Waterhouse worked with Candice Birns, who gave her bangs in the front and a wavy style.

Suki Waterhouse at the premiere of "Daisy Jones & The Six" held at TCL Chinese Theatre on February 23, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Suki Waterhouse Michael Buckner for Variety

In addition to her new film and being one of Britain’s most established models, Waterhouse has been diving deeper into the music industry. Last summer, she released an album titled “I Can’t Let Go.”

Waterhouse had been releasing music singles since 2016 but said she had to overcome her anxieties about committing to music more publicly to make a full album. She spent years working on the album. She also performed at the Veronica Beard show during New York Fashion Week.

“Daisy Jones & the Six” follows the story of a band that rose from obscurity to fame in the late ‘70s. After a sold-out Chicago show, the band calls it quits, but reunites decades later to reveal their story of fame. Although the movie is fictional, it is loosely inspired by Fleetwood Mac. The movie stars Riley Keough, Sam Claflin, Waterhouse and Camila Morrone. The film premieres on March 3 on Amazon Prime Video.

