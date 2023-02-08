10 Super Bowl Commercials Set to Air on Game Day

As the 2023 Super Bowl game on Sunday inches closer, the excitement of the mega event won’t only be watching the NFL’s Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs play, but also the advertisements that appear. The commercials that air during the Super Bowl are like no other, as the game brings in what might be the most expensive advertising slots in history, costing millions of dollars. As a result, the seconds-long, big-budget commercials are a moment not to miss and often feature A-list celebrities making cameos in the ads for standout brands.

From Alicia Silverstone to tennis legend Serena Williams, some stars have already showcased their appearances in Super Bowl commercials. Other brands and companies are waiting until the day of the big game to reveal their concepts. According to Variety, Fox wanted $6 million for a 30-second Super Bowl ad.

Here, WWD lists all the Super Bowl commercials that can be watched before the 2023 Super Bowl game. Read on for more.

Doritos

Jack Harlow stars in the new Doritos Super Bowl commercial teaser, which is set to air fully on game day. Titled “The Love Triangle,” which is seemingly a word play on the rapper’s lifestyle and the shape of the chip in question, Harlow is entering a car when he is met with a slew of screaming fans. Enjoying the attention, Harlow settles in the car when a paparazzi man asks him, “Is it true about the love triangle?” to which Harlow shrugs and says “Maybe” as he crunches on a Doritos chip. Famed rapper Missy Elliott will also be part of the company’s commercial, forming the third side of “The Love Triangle.”

Busch Beer

Busch Beer went outdoor-themed for its Super Bowl commercial, featuring a humorous cameo from award-winning singer Sarah McLachlan. The premise of the commercial is a man explaining the three things required to survive outdoors. He names food, drink (referring to the beer brand) and shelter on his list, until McLachlan emerges from a tent. With an animal next to her, she says “Hello, I’m Sarah McLachlan. For just dollars a day, you can help helpless animals find shelter,” as the camera pans to show wild animals while her signature song “Angel” plays in the background. The man tells McLachlan “wrong shelter,” then tells her the animal next to her is a wolf.

Pringles

Ahead of the game, the snacking company posted a 15-second teaser featuring Meghan Trainor. The concept of the ad centers around the singer’s single “Made You Look,” which has swept across TikTok with a coordinating dance. In the teaser, Trainor is embracing a cool look as she records herself doing the viral dance, wearing black sunglasses, a turtleneck and a silver chain. With her phone on a tripod, she begins dancing while snacking on a Pringle when all of a sudden, her hand gets stuck in the tin. “Come on!” she grunts as her song plays in the background. “Uh-oh,” she says as the ad teaser ends.

Squarespace

Squarespace tapped Adam Driver for its Super Bowl commercial. In the clip, the actor is on set for the website building platform, but with a twist: there’s multiple versions of himself in attendance. The commercial showcases the many Adam Drivers walking out of dressing rooms and sitting in director’s chairs, each labeled with the name. An unnamed interviewer asks the many Drivers a series of questions, including, “What’s it been like acting opposite Adam Driver?” The many Drivers talk over each other as they answer the question, each with a varied response: “You know, honestly I thought it was going to be really great, because I don’t like any other actors. So the idea that I can just act with myself for the first time, I can control the pace of the set,” one Driver says.

Rakuten

Rakuten debuted a 30-second commercial featuring Alicia Silverstone set to air during the big game. Silverstone nods to her beloved character Cher from the 1995 film “Clueless” in the online cash-back platform’s commercial, wearing a yellow plaid miniskirt and blazer designed by Christian Siriano, similar to the one she wore in the nostalgic ’90s film. Titled “Not So Clueless,” Silverstone tells a classroom full of people about being “pretty clueless about shopping” until she heard about Rakuten. The commercial even features a short cameo from Silverstone’s costar and arch-enemy from the movie, Elisa Donovan. Siriano even appears in the commercial for a quick moment.

PopCorners

PopCorners released a number of clips for its Super Bowl commercial starring “Breaking Bad” actors Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul. In the 60-second version, the pair is dressed up as the characters from the popular series and camped out in an RV. Paul is munching on the chips, to which Cranston says, “No, we don’t eat our own supply.” They then give the chips to Raymond Cruz, who shows up as his character Tuco from the series. Cruz tries the chips and becomes obsessed, telling the duo “How much of this stuff do you have?”

Michelob Ultra

Titled “New Member’s Day,” tennis champion Serena Williams returned to the Michelob Ultra brand for its 2023 commercial. Last year, she joined Peyton Manning and Jimmy Butler to promote the beer. This year, Tony Romo joined her and Butler for a golf-inspired ad where Serena hangs up her tennis rack for a golf club. Donned in purple sports gear including a checkered golf beret, Williams is surprisingly stellar at golf in the ad.

Hellman’s Mayonnaise

Jon Hamm of “Mad Men” fame and Academy Award Winner Brie Larson have teamed up in honor of the Hellman’s Mayonnaise Super Bowl 57 commercial. Titled “Who’s in the Fridge,” the two spend their time wandering around a fridge as shrunken versions of themselves. With their last names sounding a lot like ham and brie, the pair find themselves stuck. “SNL” alum Pete Davidson even makes a cameo in the commercial, where he tells the shrunken actors he’s going to eat them.

Budweiser

Budweiser took a more lifestyle-focused approach for its 2023 Super Bowl commercial, with a six-pack of the brand’s beer being passed around to different people from all walks of life. The ad is seemingly centered around the concept of six degrees of separation between people, but, in this case, it’s six degrees of Bud.

Bud Light

Miles Teller is the leading man for the new Bud Light Super Bowl ad, appearing with his wife Keleigh. Keleigh’s on the phone in the commercial and has been waiting on hold for some time, with the signature hold music playing on a continuous loop. To break up the monotony and make the time go by, Miles hands his wife a Bud Light and together they play around, dance and laugh. Bud Light is the official beer sponsor of the NFL.