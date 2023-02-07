Super Bowl 2023 Celebrity Events, Performances, Tailgates and More Ahead of Sunday’s Game

Super Bowl 2023 will take place on Sunday at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, and a bevy of celebrities and sports legends are arriving in Phoenix these days to get ready to watch the Philadelphia Eagles vs. Kansas City Chiefs’ game and, of course, Rihanna’s much-anticipated halftime show.

From Drake to Cardi B, Shaquille O’Neal to Snoop Dogg, the biggest sports event of the year is bringing together A-listers from all arenas who will be hosting or performing at some of the most coveted pre and after-Super Bowl celebrations.

Drake, performing with Future in Los Angeles last February, is being sued by Vogue publisher Condé Nast. Roger Kisby/WWD

Ahead of Sunday’s game, Drake will be performing at the H.wood Homecoming at Hangar One in Scottsdale, Arizona, on Friday. The event will take place at a luxury private jet complex turned into a party hall where the star-studded guests will also be able to watch the game, get tattoos and enjoy other experiences sponsored by food and beverage brands.

Cardi B is set to perform live at the Cottontail Club in Scottsdale also on Friday, as part of W hotel Scottsdale’s “Super Week.” In the days preceeding the Super Bowl, W hotel is promoting different DJ shows and concerts that will also count with a G-Eazy performance Thursday and Ludacris on Saturday.

Cardi B at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards on Feb. 5 in Los Angeles. Michael Buckner for Variety

Former Phoenix Sun star Shaquille O’Neal will be hosting one of the most anticipated Super Bowl parties of the week, the ​​Shaq’s Fun House. The NBA legend will be DJing, while Snoop Dogg, Diplo and Lil Jon will perform at the Taking Stick Resort, in Scottsdale on Friday. This is the fifth time O’Neal will be hosting this Super Bowl event.

Just a week after celebrating his first nomination for Best Rock Album last Sunday 2023 Grammys, Machine Gun Kelly will bring his show to the Coors Light Birds Nest Festival on Friday. The singer is also set to perform alongside The Chainsmokers at Sports Illustrated’s The Party event hosted at the Talking Stick Resort on Saturday.

Machine Gun Kelly attends the 2022 Billboard Music Awards. Getty Images for MRC

The Dave Matthews band will be performing at Bud Light’s Super Bowl Fest also on Friday, while other top musical acts like Paramore and Imagine Dragons are expected to grace the stage on Thursday and Saturday, respectively.

One day before the Super Bowl, Tim McGraw will headline the first BetMGM West Fest music festival at Glendale’s Westgate Entertainment District accompanied by country-rising star Bailey Zimmerman on Saturday.

On the culinary side, celebrity chef Guy Fieri will be hosting a massive free event for food and football fans at a lot right next to the State Farm stadium where the game will be taking place. Fieri’s Flavortown will feature more than 20 local restaurant and bar pop-ups and performances by Diplo and country duo LoCash on Sunday, during the game.