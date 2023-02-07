×
Super Bowl 2023 Celebrity Events, Performances, Tailgates and More Ahead of Sunday’s Game

Stars are flying to Arizona to celebrate the big game and watch Drake, Cardi B, Machine Gun Kelly and many more perform.

Rihanna at the world premiere of Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” held at the Dolby Theatre on October 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Diana Ross performs during the halftime show of Super Bowl XXX on Jan. 28, 1996, at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Arizona. The Dallas Cowboys defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers 2717. (Kevin Terrell via AP)
FILE - In this Feb. 3, 2002 file photo, The Edge, from left, Bono and Adam Clayton, of U2, perform during the halftime show of Super Bowl XXXVI at the Louisiana Superdome in New Orleans. At the first Super Bowl following the 2001 terrorist attacks, U2 performed "Where the Streets Have No Name" as a giant scrim behind them unfurled names of the Sept. 11 victims. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File)
FILE - In this Feb. 4, 2007, file photo, Prince performs during the halftime show at the Super Bowl XLI football game in Miami. "Prince: The Beautiful Ones," the memoir Prince started but didn’t finish before his 2016 death, will be released on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File)
FILE - In this Feb. 5, 2012 file photo, Madonna, center, performs with Nicki Minaj, left, and M.I.A. during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl XLVI football game between the New England Patriots and the New York Giants in Indianapolis. Madonna says she's not happy that M.I.A. made an obscene gesture during the Super Bowl halftime show. Madonna said on Ryan Seacrest's radio show Friday, Feb. 10, that the gesture was pointless and seemed out of place. The British hip-hop artist, invited by Madonna to participate in Sunday's halftime show in front of 114 million people, extended her middle finger to the camera. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, file)
Super Bowl 2023 will take place on Sunday at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, and a bevy of celebrities and sports legends are arriving in Phoenix these days to get ready to watch the Philadelphia Eagles vs. Kansas City Chiefs’ game and, of course, Rihanna’s much-anticipated halftime show. 

From Drake to Cardi B, Shaquille O’Neal to Snoop Dogg, the biggest sports event of the year is bringing together A-listers from all arenas who will be hosting or performing at some of the most coveted pre and after-Super Bowl celebrations.

Drake and Future
Drake, performing with Future in Los Angeles last February, is being sued by Vogue publisher Condé Nast. Roger Kisby/WWD

Ahead of Sunday’s game, Drake will be performing at the H.wood Homecoming at Hangar One in Scottsdale, Arizona, on Friday. The event will take place at a luxury private jet complex turned into a party hall where the star-studded guests will also be able to watch the game, get tattoos and enjoy other experiences sponsored by food and beverage brands. 

Cardi B is set to perform live at the Cottontail Club in Scottsdale also on Friday, as part of W hotel Scottsdale’s “Super Week.” In the days preceeding the Super Bowl, W hotel is promoting different DJ shows and concerts that will also count with a G-Eazy performance Thursday and Ludacris on Saturday. 

Cardi B wears blue dress at the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards held at Crypto.com Arena on February 5, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Cardi B at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards on Feb. 5 in Los Angeles. Michael Buckner for Variety

Former Phoenix Sun star Shaquille O’Neal will be hosting one of the most anticipated Super Bowl parties of the week, the ​​Shaq’s Fun House. The NBA legend will be DJing, while Snoop Dogg, Diplo and Lil Jon will perform at the Taking Stick Resort, in Scottsdale on Friday. This is the fifth time O’Neal will be hosting this Super Bowl event. 

Just a week after celebrating his first nomination for Best Rock Album last Sunday 2023 Grammys, Machine Gun Kelly will bring his show to the Coors Light Birds Nest Festival on Friday. The singer is also set to perform alongside The Chainsmokers at Sports Illustrated’s The Party event hosted at the Talking Stick Resort on Saturday. 

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 15: Machine Gun Kelly attends the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for MRC)
Machine Gun Kelly attends the 2022 Billboard Music Awards. Getty Images for MRC

The Dave Matthews band will be performing at Bud Light’s Super Bowl Fest also on Friday, while other top musical acts like Paramore and Imagine Dragons are expected to grace the stage on Thursday and Saturday, respectively. 

One day before the Super Bowl, Tim McGraw will headline the first BetMGM West Fest music festival at Glendale’s Westgate Entertainment District accompanied by country-rising star Bailey Zimmerman on Saturday.

On the culinary side, celebrity chef Guy Fieri will be hosting a massive free event for food and football fans at a lot right next to the State Farm stadium where the game will be taking place. Fieri’s Flavortown will feature more than 20 local restaurant and bar pop-ups and performances by Diplo and country duo LoCash on Sunday, during the game.

