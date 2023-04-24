Susan Sarandon Opts for Tailored Suiting at ‘Thelma & Louise’ Screening During BCN Film Fest

Susan Sarandon attended a screening of “Thelma & Louise” at the BCN Film Fest in Barcelona on Monday.

Sarandon wore a white blazer over a matching blouse, which she paired with ivory wide-leg trousers. Her look channeled one of this season’s biggest trends: tailored suiting. Minimal, boxy tailored silhouettes were on display at a variety of shows last fall, including at Jil Sander, The Row and Prada.

For accessories, the actress opted for cream leather sneakers, polka dot-print socks, oversize black sunglasses, mismatched earrings and a charm necklace.

Susan Sarandon attends a screening of “Thelma & Louise” at the BCN Film Festival on April 24 in Barcelona. Getty Images

Sarandon’s wavy auburn tresses were styled with bangs. Her makeup included a glossy red-orange lip and coral blush.

In 1991, Sarandon costarred with Geena Davis in Ridley Scott’s “Thelma & Louise.” The famous road trip flick also features Harvey Keitel, Michael Madsen and Brad Pitt in his breakthrough role.

“Thelma & Louise” scored six Oscar nominations, including a Best Leading Actress nod for Sarandon. The film, now considered a hallmark of feminist storytelling, won the award for Best Original Screenplay.

Debuted more than 30 years ago, “Thelma & Louise” has kept up with the times. The film was screened at Cannes Film Festival in 2017, as well as at Kering’s Women in Motion event in 2020, which celebrated the centennial anniversary of women’s suffrage in the U.S.

The BCN Film Fest celebrates international films based on literature and history. Featuring screenings of new and old titles, the festival focuses on productions that are adapted from literary works, or films that are inspired by or based upon historical events or figures.