Swarovski Brings Cinderella’s Glass Slipper to Life With Shimmering Crystal Details for Disney’s 100th Anniversary Celebration

Swarovski is the latest brand to join Disney for its 100th-anniversary celebration. The crystal and jewelry company has joined forces with Disney’s 100 Years of Wonder, best known as Disney100.

For Disney100, the media company has invited a broad slate of visionaries from the worlds of fashion, music, art and film to create Disney-inspired pieces, with proceeds going toward the Make-a-Wish Foundation.

The recreation of the famous Cinderella glass slipper by Swarovski

For her collaborative project, Swarovski’s global creative director Giovanna Engelbert has created a replica of Cinderella’s famous glass slipper from the 2015 live-action version of Disney’s “Cinderella.” The replica glass slipper was created by Swarovski at the brand’s headquarters in the Austrian Alps.

The slipper features 221 facets and is hewn from solid Aurora Borealis crystal, which possesses unique reflective properties and radiates a magical shimmer. It took a team of eight technicians 150 hours to craft the slipper.

The Disney100 Cinderella shoe.

“I am honored to participate in this global celebration of creativity and emerging talent,” said Engelbert in a statement. “What inspired me to recreate Cinderella’s iconic crystal slipper for Disney100 is the name of the charity and the idea of a wish. And of course, the slipper is the most famous shoe in the world. It is transformative and full of magic, so it was the perfect way to unite the world of Swarovski with the world of Disney.”

Other brands have put their twist on Disney inspiration with their products as Disney celebrates 100 years. In March, Vera Bradley released a collection of bags featuring characters from Disney’s animated films, including “Alice in Wonderland,” “Bambi,” “Snow White” and “Winnie the Pooh.”

Giovanna Engelbert and the Cinderella Glass slipper for Disney100.

In May, American brand Tommy Hilfiger debuted the Disney x Tommy collection featuring Minnie Mouse, Pluto, Goofy, Donald Duck and Daisy Duck on college prep attire and Tommy Hilfiger archival classics.