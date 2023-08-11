×
Sydney Sweeney Gets Edgy in Leather Alexander McQueen Bustier Top and Biker Skirt for Variety Power of Young Hollywood Celebration

The "Euphoria" actress recently confirmed her role as Spider-Woman in the upcoming film "Madame Web."

Sydney Sweeney at the Variety Power of Young Hollywood Event on Aug. 10 in Los Angeles.
Sydney Sweeney at the Variety Power of Young Hollywood Event on Thursday in Los Angeles. Getty Images

Sydney Sweeney made an edgy arrival the the Variety Power of Young Hollywood event in Los Angeles on Thursday, in an Alexander McQueen look that channeled her upcoming role as Spider-Woman.

The actress arrived at the event wearing a leather, sweetheart-neckline, black corset bustier and a coordinating slashed biker skirt from the brand.

Sydney Sweeney at the Variety Power of Young Hollywood Event on Aug. 10 in Los Angeles.
Sydney Sweeney Gilbert Flores for Variety

For the occasion, Sweeney was dressed by Molly Dickson, who just collaborated with Madewell on a denim capsule collection.

To complete her outfit, Sweeney added a pair of pointed-toe pumps, also by Alexander McQueen, and rings by Mara Paris and Ralph Masri.

Sydney Sweeney at the Variety Power of Young Hollywood Event on Aug. 10 in Los Angeles.
Sydney Sweeney Gilbert Flores for Variety

The “Euphoria” star has other roles coming down the pipeline for 2023.

Earlier this month, the actress confirmed she will play Julia Carpenter, aka Spider-Woman, in the upcoming Sony superhero film “Madame Web.”

Sweeney will also star alongside Glen Powell in the romantic comedy “Anyone But You,” which is set to premiere later this year. Directed by “Easy A” filmmaker Will Gluck, the movie is an adaptation of William Shakespeare’s “Much Ado About Nothing.”

Sydney Sweeney at the Variety Power of Young Hollywood Event on Aug. 10 in Los Angeles.
Sydney Sweeney Gilbert Flores for Variety

Sweeney has also been making ventures into the fashion industry, as a global brand ambassador for Tory Burch and previously appearing in Miu Miu’s fall campaign.

Variety’s Power of Young Hollywood event celebrated the young talent in the digital, fashion, television and music industry. The event also celebrated Sweeney being on the cover of Variety, wearing a pink Versace bathing suit.

