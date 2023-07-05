Sydney Sweeney Delivers Classic Glamour in Beaded Black Dress at Giorgio Armani Privé’s Haute Couture Fall 2023 Show in Paris

Sydney Sweeney attended the Giorgio Armani Privé fall 2023 haute couture show in Paris on Tuesday.

The actress wore a beaded long-sleeve gown by the Italian label, which she paired with open-toe platforms and diamond dangle earrings. Sweeney was assisted by stylist Molly Dickson, who is also known for dressing stars like Camila Mendes, Mindy Kaling and country singer Kelsea Ballerini.

Sydney Sweeney attends the Giorgio Armani Privé Haute Couture fall 2023 show on July 4 in Paris. WWD via Getty Images

Hairdresser Glen Oropeza styled Sweeney’s blond hair in a side part with subtle curtain bangs. Her makeup, done by artist Melissa Hernandez, channeled Old Hollywood glamour. Using products by Armani Beauty, Hernandez gave Sweeney black cat eyeliner and a bold red lip.

Sweeney became a spokesmodel for Armani Beauty in January, appearing in a campaign for the brand’s My Way fragrance. “Couldn’t be more excited and proud to be the new face of My Way,” the actress wrote on Instagram. “I cant wait to share more from this campaign, it’s truly been one of the most beautiful experiences filled with adventures and friends.”

Sweeney has been a longtime fan of Armani Beauty. “This brand values inner beauty and provides high-quality products to bring out everyone’s most authentic selves,” she said in a statement for her My Way campaign.

The perfume, which features notes of jasmine, orange blossom and vanilla, sums up Sweeney to a tee. “My Way is a fresh fragrance that perfectly encapsulates so much of myself that I can share with others,” the actress added.

Sweeney’s latest film, “Reality,” is out now on HBO’s streaming platform, Max. She portrays whistleblower Reality Winner in the biographical drama.

Later this year, Sweeney will costar with Glen Powell in the romantic comedy “Anyone But You,” out in December. She’s also been cast alongside Dakota Johnson in 2024’s “Madame Web.” Sweeney will take on the role of Spider-Woman in the upcoming superhero flick.

Sweeney plays Cassie Howard in HBO’s hit teen drama “Euphoria,” which is slated to return for a third season in 2025. Production has been delayed amid the writer’s strike. “Euphoria” creator Sam Levinson has also been busy at work on his new HBO series, “The Idol.”