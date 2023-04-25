Sydney Sweeney Channels Barbiecore Inspiration to Promote ‘Anyone but You’ at CinemaCon With Glen Powell

Sydney Sweeney stopped by CinemaCon in Las Vegas on Monday to promote her upcoming movie “Anyone but You,” embracing Barbiecore trends in all pink. The actress was accompanied by her costar Glen Powell.

Sweeney wore a plush velvet pink wide-leg jumpsuit, paired with pointy-toe pink pumps.

Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney pose for photos as they promote the upcoming film “Anyone But You” at CinemaCon. Getty Images

The actress regularly works with celebrity stylist Molly Dickson to create her looks for her public appearances. Dickson was responsible for dressing Sweeney for much of awards season in 2022 when she received multiple nominations for her roles in HBO’s “The White Lotus” and “Euphoria.”

Sydney Sweeney poses for photos as she promotes the upcoming film “Anyone but You” during CinemaCon on April 24 in Las Vegas. Getty Images

At the 2022 Hollywood Critics Association TV Awards in August, Sweeney wore a mini vintage velour Mugler dress that featured a plunging neckline, puffed sleeves and peplum skirt, which was topped with a matching statement waist belt. She finished the look with shoes by Jimmy Choo and jewelry from De Beers.

At the 2022 Emmy Awards in September, the actress wore a custom Oscar de la Renta gray floral backless dress, embroidered with gun metal threadwork. The ensemble had a bustle train, adding a dramatic touch.

In addition to her new film, Sweeney is also a current brand ambassador for Tory Burch, having signed with the brand in April 2022 for their handbag and shoe collections.

“Sydney is one of the most talented and relevant young actors working today, but I am equally inspired by her curiosity and confidence,” Burch said. “She is unapologetic and empowered in her approach to acting and business. I am thrilled to start working together.”

“Anyone But You” is a film considered a modern adaptation of Shakespeare’s “Much Ado About Nothing.” The film tells the story of two college enemies who reunite after graduation for a destination wedding. They pretend to be a couple, but through pretending they wind up falling in love. In addition to Sweeney and Powell, the movie also stars Alexandra Shipp and Darren Barnet. As of Tuesday, no official release date has been announced for the film.