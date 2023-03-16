Sydney Sweeney Stars in Laneige’s Hydration Deep Dive Campaign

Sydney Sweeney is putting her skin on full display for Laneige.

Sydney Sweeney in a shot for the Laneige Hydration Deep Dive campaign. Courtesy of Laneige

The “Euphoria” actress appears in Laneige’s newest campaign titled Hydration Deep Dive, which spotlights the brand’s Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic products, including the cream moisturizer ($40), gel moisturizer ($40) and serum ($45).

“I like to call the Laneige Water Bank Cream Moisturizer my ‘desert island’ product, the one that I can’t live without as it keeps my skin hydrated all day long and helps strengthen my skin’s moisture barrier — especially for these long days (and nights) on set,” Sweeney said in a press release. “Since I’ve been using it, my skin has never been so dewy and smooth.”

The Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Cream Moisturizer and Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Serum.

In the photos from the latest campaign, posted to Instagram on Wednesday, the actress can be seen wearing a white midi dress with hip slits, accessorizing her ethereal look with a silver arm cuff and clean pointed-toe heels. Sweeney is surrounded by aquatic elements, including a clear, blue water-inspired floor.

“It was great to team up again with Laneige on a new campaign. We created this surreal underwater world inspired by the algae from where their Blue Hyaluronic Acid technology is extracted. We called it Hydration Deep Dive and it was like seeing Laneige’s water science come to life around me,” Sweeney continued in the press release.

The products are available at us.laneige.com, sephora.com, in Sephora stores and on amazon.com.