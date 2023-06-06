Sydney Sweeney Keeps It Classic in Nensi Dojaka Little Black Dress for RH England Launch

Sydney Sweeney attended the launch of RH England in Banbury, England, on Saturday sporting a little black dress by Nensi Dojaka. The turtleneck frock, which features bell sleeves and peplum ruffles, originally appeared on the runway during the designer’s fall 2023 presentation at London Fashion Week.

The “Euphoria” star accessorized with sheer tights, black pointy-toe pumps, a leather drawstring purse and small gold hoops. The actress was assisted by stylist Molly Dickson, who is also known for dressing Camila Mendes, Kelsea Ballerini and Sadie Sink of “Stranger Things.”

Sydney Sweeney attends the RH England launch on June 3 in Banbury, England. Dave Benett/Getty Images for RH

Sweeney’s blond hair was styled straightened with curtain bangs. For makeup, the actress wore winged liner and rosy pink blush.

At the event, Sweeney posed with fellow celebrity partygoers Zoe Saldaña and “Bridgerton” actor Regé-Jean Page. Ellen DeGeneres, Portia de Rossi and Michelle Dockery were also in attendance.

Regé-Jean Page, Zoe Saldaña and Sydney Sweeney attend the RH England launch on June 3 in Banbury, England. Dave Benett/Getty Images for RH

Sweeney’s latest film, “Reality,” is out now on HBO’s streaming platform Max. Sweeney portrays whistleblower Reality Winner in the biographical drama.

Later this year, Sweeney will costar with Glen Powell in the romantic comedy “Anyone But You,” out in December. She’s also been cast alongside Dakota Johnson in 2024’s “Madame Web.” Sweeney will take on the role of Spider-Woman in the upcoming superhero flick.

Sweeney plays Cassie Howard in HBO’s hit teen drama “Euphoria,” which is slated to return for a third season in 2025. Production has been delayed amid the writer’s strike. “Euphoria” creator Sam Levinson has also been busy at work on his new HBO series, “The Idol.”