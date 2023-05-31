×
Sydney Sweeney Embraces Pastel Hues in Mint Green Thom Browne Skirt Suit for ‘Today’ Show

Sweeney's latest film "Reality" is out now on HBO's streaming service, Max.

Sydney Sweeney arrives at "Today" on May 31 in New York.
Sydney Sweeney arrives at "Today" on Wednesday in New York. GC Images

Sydney Sweeney stopped by the “Today” show on Wednesday to promote her latest film, HBO’s “Reality.” Sweeney plays whistleblower Reality Winner in the biographical drama, now streaming on Max.

For her appearance, Sweeney donned a mint green Thom Browne skirt suit, which featured a tailored blazer, a striped pleated skirt and a collared button-down styled with a polka-dot tie. The actress accessorized with white ankle socks, black point-toe heels and a quilted clutch.

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 31: Sydney Sweeney is seen arriving at the 'Today' Show on May 31, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)
Sydney Sweeney departs “Today.” GC Images

Sweeney was assisted by celebrity stylist Molly Dickson, whose clients also include Camila Mendes, Kelsea Ballerini and Katherine Langford.

Hairdresser DJ Quintero gave Sweeney a bouncy blowout with curtain bangs and subtle waves. For makeup, the actress wore a soft glam look courtesy of Kale Teter, which included light pink eye shadow and rosy blush.

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 31: Sydney Sweeney is seen arriving at the 'Today' Show on May 31, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)
Sydney Sweeney GC Images

Later this year, Sweeney will costar with Glen Powell in the romantic comedy “Anyone But You,” out in December. She’s also been cast alongside Dakota Johnson in 2024’s “Madame Web.” Sweeney will play Spider-Woman in the upcoming superhero flick.

Sweeney currently plays Cassie Howard in HBO’s hit teen drama, “Euphoria,” which is slated to return for a third season in 2025. Production has been delayed amid the writer’s strike. “Euphoria” creator Sam Levinson has also been busy at work on his new HBO series, “The Idol.”

