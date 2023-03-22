SZA Features in Skims Campaign Modeling Intimates and Loungewear

SZA is officially a Skims model.

The award-winning R&B songstress has made her Skims debut, appearing in the Kim Kardashian-cofounded brand’s Fits Everybody underwear campaign. In the promotional photos, posted to the Skims official Instagram page on Wednesday, SZA can be seen modeling pieces from the loungewear and intimates collection.

SZA modeling pieces from the Skims Fits Everybody collection. COURTESY OF SKIMS

“I’m excited to be in Skims’ latest Fits Everybody underwear campaign and to align myself with a brand that strives to make women feel both comfortable and sexy,” SZA said in a statement.

The products in the collection are intended to function just like the name, comprised of buttery soft fabric that molds to the body and stretches to twice its size. In one of the shots, SZA can be seen wearing the Fits Everybody Bandeau that provides a lift with a no-cut design, pairing it with underwear.

Another campaign photo shows the singer wearing the Fits Everybody Square Neck Bodysuit, which has a square neckline, low-scoop back and a high-cut leg opening. The campaign was photographed by Greg Swales.

“SZA’s honesty, confidence and dynamic energy are unparalleled. She’s truly the woman of the moment, and I’m so honored for her to be featured in Skims’ latest campaign,” Kardashian, the cofounder and creative director of Skims, said in a statement.

SZA, who released her second studio album “SOS” in December, is wrapping up a sold-out tour of the same name. So far, while on her first headline arena tour, the artist has made stops in New York, Atlanta and Austin, Texas, bringing out Cardi B, Lil Baby and Summer Walker on stage as surprise guests. The news of her Skims campaign was revealed the same day as the penultimate show of her tour on Wednesday in Los Angeles at the Kia Forum.