NCT’s Taeyong Shines in Silver Satin Jacket and Trousers at Loewe’s Fall 2023 Collection Presentation

The K-pop star has been a global brand ambassador for the fashion house since June.

Taeyong of NCT at the Loewe 2023 F/W collection on Aug. 22 in Seoul, South Korea.
Loewe Men’s Spring 2024
Loewe Men’s Spring 2024
Loewe Men’s Spring 2024
Loewe Men’s Spring 2024
Taeyong brought his signature classic style to Loewe‘s fall 2023 collection presentation on Tuesday in Seoul, wearing a full look from the brand.

The K-pop star and leading member of boy band NCT wore a silver jacket in a technical satin material along with a pair of black trousers. Pairing a white technical satin tank top underneath, Taeyong opted to tote the brand’s large puzzle bag in grained calfskin as his accessory.

The Korean rapper’s other items included the Loewe pendant necklace and doughnut-link bracelet.

Taeyong’s arrival to view the brand’s latest offerings is no surprise, as the worldwide star was tapped as a Loewe global brand ambassador in June, which WWD exclusively reported.

“We love his idiosyncratic style,” Jonathan Anderson, the creative director of the brand, told WWD in June. “With Taeyong’s many talents spanning songwriting, performing and visual creation, I’m really excited to see what this collaboration will bring.”

Taeyong has worn and supported the brand on many occasions, with this outing being his latest. In June, he attended Loewe’s menswear spring 2024 show in Paris wearing a cozy-inspired look, with details including burgundy corduroy-like pants. During Paris Fashion Week in March, to the Loewe womenswear fall 2023 show, he went monochromatic in a beige puffer shirt, black trousers and an anagram tank top.

Taeyong is a part of the K-pop band NCT, which includes more than 20 members. The group is divided into permanent categories, with Taeyong being a part of NCT 127. The other members of NCT 127 are Taeil, Johnny, Yuta, Doyoung, Jaehyun, Winwin, Jungwoo, Mark and Haechan.

