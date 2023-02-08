EXCLUSIVE: Tan France Joins Express as Lead Stylist

Fashion retailer Express has named television personality and entrepreneur Tan France as its new lead stylist for the Express Styling Community. France has been a longtime brand partner of Express, and in his new role, he will lead Express style editors through style mentorship, personal coaching and skill-building programs. France will further Express’ style editors program through brand activations and events.

“This partnership with Express just makes sense for my audience,” France said. “They want something that’s fashionable, practical and at an accessible price point. Express is a brand I really stand by, so I couldn’t be happier with this partnership.”

Tan France as lead stylist of the Express Styling Community.

Express launched the Style Editor Program in July 2021 to offer fashion enthusiasts the ability to style, inspire and earn commission on a special collection of seasonal assortments. France succeeds celebrity fashion stylist and entrepreneur Rachel Zoe, the program’s first lead stylist, who will continue her relationship with Express.

France first came to partner with Express when he was part of a talk at one of its New York stores in 2018, where he spoke to customers about personal style. Express continued to invite him back for projects and to participate in campaigns, which eventually led to his new position as lead stylist.

France says that one of his goals with the program is to help reach people who are interested in fashion beyond his Netflix shows “Queer Eye” and “Next in Fashion.”

“This is a more personal way of getting to help people and reaching people who don’t know me from ‘Queer Eye’ or ‘Next in Fashion,’” France said. “Working with Express’ stylist program is an extension of what I already do, which is why this role makes so much sense for me. I can also work with customers across America. My audiences range from people in coastal cities to internationally. Now, I get to help dress everyone who goes to a mall.”

Tan France as lead stylist of the Express Styling Community.

When it comes to what makes a great look, France said, “It’s about giving customers the option to make them feel great about themselves. The main thing I promote is trying to wear something that you feel good about that will increase your confidence. No outfit is complete without something that feels comfortable for you.”

France will also take to the brand’s social media channels to share his fashion knowledge. In addition, the media personality has also led the brand’s ongoing partnership with Big Brothers Big Sisters of America with the “Dream Big, Dress Accordingly Style Series.” The collaborative project helps young people learn to dress for success. France is the Dream Big Project ambassador, working closely with youth on content featured across Express’ YouTube, Instagram and TikTok channels, as well as his personal social media channels.

In addition to his new role with Express, France has shot a new season of “Queer Eye.” He also joins Gigi Hadid cohosting season two of “Next in Fashion,” premiering March 3.