Taraji P. Henson Wears Three Scene-stealing Looks in One Day, Including a Faux Fur Marc Jacobs Dress Fresh Off the Runway

Taraji P. Henson took to the streets of New York on Thursday to promote the Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation, which she founded in 2018, and Kate Spade New York’s new partnership. The organization and the fashion brand teamed to launch the She Care Wellness Pods campaign, which will offer mental health resources to more than 25,000 Black women at college campuses across the country.

“You’ve got to take care of the women first because we drive change. Women are the change in most cases and so if you want to save the world, you save the women first,” Henson told WWD on Tuesday.

To promote the initiative, Henson stopped by the ABC Studios for a guest appearance on “The View.”

Taraji P. Henson arriving at the ABC Studios in New York City. GC Images

Arriving at the studios, Henson wore a black waistcoat vest with straight-leg trousers, coordinating the businesswear ensemble with dramatic puff-sleeve gloves. She paired her sharp look with a blunt black bob, a silver choker and a hot pink lip.

Taraji P. Henson on “The View.”

For her morning show appearance, Henson sat alongside hosts Whoopi Goldberg, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, Alyssa Farah Griffin and Joy Behar wearing a lime green sweater. The piece featured a beaded butterfly adorned in the center. She completed her cozy look with white trousers.

While on the morning talk show, she also spoke about her solo spiritual journey in Bali and her upcoming role in ABC’s “Abbott Elementary.” The actress will portray the mom of character Janine Teague, played by Quinta Brunson.

Taraji P. Henson leaving the ABC Studios in New York City. Eric Kowalsky / MEGA

After appearing on “The View,” Henson headed out wearing a faux fur dress from Marc Jacobs‘ spring 2023 ready-to-wear collection. She completed the look with a matching overskirt and a pair of dramatic platform shoes from Marc Jacobs’ fall 2016 collection. She added a pair of dark brown gloves and a burgundy lip.

Henson usually collaborates with celebrity stylist Jason Rembert on her looks. Remebert’s roster of clients includes Queen Latifah, Mary J Blige, Rita Ora and Lizzo.