Thursday’s Digital Daily: June 22, 2023

Taylor Hendricks Pops at NBA Draft in Bubblegum Pink Suit Lined with Photos From His Basketball Career

Hendricks is expected to be picked by the Utah Jazz.

pink suit jacket photos, red carpet look, NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 22: Taylor Hendricks celebrates after being drafted ninth overall pick by the Utah Jazz during the first round of the 2023 NBA Draft at Barclays Center on June 22, 2023 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 22: Jalen Hood-Schifino arrives prior to the first round of the 2023 NBA Draft at Barclays Center on June 22, 2023 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 22: A detailed view of the necklace of Jalen Hood-Schifino arrives prior to the first round of the 2023 NBA Draft at Barclays Center on June 22, 2023 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 22: Gradey Dick arrives prior to the first round of the 2023 NBA Draft at Barclays Center on June 22, 2023 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 22: Kobe Bufkin arrives prior to the first round of the 2023 NBA Draft at Barclays Center on June 22, 2023 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)
View ALL 35 Photos

Taylor Hendricks attended the NBA draft on Thursday in New York City. Hendricks, who hails from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, played for the University of Central Florida.

The basketball star opted for a bubblegum pink suit, the blazer was lined with photos from his high school and college ball years. “See all the guys right there? That was after our last game,” Hendricks said in an Instagram video shared to UCF’s men’s basketball account.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 22: Taylor Hendricks arrives prior to the first round of the 2023 NBA Draft at Barclays Center on June 22, 2023 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)
Taylor Hendricks arrives prior to the first round of the 2023 NBA Draft on June 22 in New York City. Getty Images

Hendricks paired his vibrant co-ord with a pleated satin button-down, white sneakers and a patterned pocket square. Aviator sunglasses by Gucci completed his look.

pink suit jacket photos, red carpet look, NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 22: Taylor Hendricks celebrates after being drafted ninth overall pick by the Utah Jazz during the first round of the 2023 NBA Draft at Barclays Center on June 22, 2023 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
Taylor Hendricks arrives prior to the first round of the 2023 NBA Draft on June 22 in New York City. Getty Images

On the red carpet, Hendricks broke down three facts about his ensemble. He chose pink because he “just likes the color” and white shoes to “balance it out a little bit.”

ESPN’s Dick Vitale predicts that Hendricks will be one of the first top 10 picks to join the big leagues. He’s likely to be selected by the Utah Jazz, who are based in Salt Lake City.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 22: Taylor Hendricks arrives prior to the first round of the 2023 NBA Draft at Barclays Center on June 22, 2023 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)
Taylor Hendricks arrives prior to the first round of the 2023 NBA Draft on June 22 in New York City. Getty Images

The first picks of the draft have already been made, with France’s Victor Wembanyama joining the San Antonio Spurs, and Scoot Henderson going to the Portland Trail Blazers.

Only 58 out of 60 teams are selecting new picks this year. The Chicago Bulls and the Philadelphia 76ers have forfeited participation due to tampering violations.

Staged by the National Basketball Association, the NBA draft dates back to 1947. During the annual event, teams from around the country pick new players, typically college students, who qualify to join the highly-competitive league. This year’s NBA draft is held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The draft consists of two rounds, with the first taking place on June 22.

PHOTOS: See more basketball stars on the NBA draft 2023 red carpet.

Chanel Tribeca Lunch

Inside Chanel’s Tribeca Festival Luncheon

