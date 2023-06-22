Taylor Hendricks Pops at NBA Draft in Bubblegum Pink Suit Lined with Photos From His Basketball Career

Taylor Hendricks attended the NBA draft on Thursday in New York City. Hendricks, who hails from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, played for the University of Central Florida.

The basketball star opted for a bubblegum pink suit, the blazer was lined with photos from his high school and college ball years. “See all the guys right there? That was after our last game,” Hendricks said in an Instagram video shared to UCF’s men’s basketball account.

Taylor Hendricks arrives prior to the first round of the 2023 NBA Draft on June 22 in New York City. Getty Images

Hendricks paired his vibrant co-ord with a pleated satin button-down, white sneakers and a patterned pocket square. Aviator sunglasses by Gucci completed his look.

On the red carpet, Hendricks broke down three facts about his ensemble. He chose pink because he “just likes the color” and white shoes to “balance it out a little bit.”

ESPN’s Dick Vitale predicts that Hendricks will be one of the first top 10 picks to join the big leagues. He’s likely to be selected by the Utah Jazz, who are based in Salt Lake City.

The first picks of the draft have already been made, with France’s Victor Wembanyama joining the San Antonio Spurs, and Scoot Henderson going to the Portland Trail Blazers.

Only 58 out of 60 teams are selecting new picks this year. The Chicago Bulls and the Philadelphia 76ers have forfeited participation due to tampering violations.

Staged by the National Basketball Association, the NBA draft dates back to 1947. During the annual event, teams from around the country pick new players, typically college students, who qualify to join the highly-competitive league. This year’s NBA draft is held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The draft consists of two rounds, with the first taking place on June 22.

