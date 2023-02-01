×
Taylor Schilling Embraces Cutout Trend in Black Adam Lippes Lace Dress at ‘Dear Edward’ Premiere

The actress stars in the Apple TV+ drama series, premiering on the platform Friday.

Taylor Schilling attends the red carpet premiere for "Dear Edward" on Jan. 31 in Los Angeles.
Taylor Schilling attends the red carpet premiere for "Dear Edward" on Tuesday in Los Angeles. Getty Images

Taylor Schilling embraced a dark-toned aesthetic for the premiere of “Dear Edward” on Tuesday in Los Angeles, arriving in a black cutout Adam Lippes dress.

Taylor Schilling attends the red carpet premiere for "Dear Edward" on Jan. 31 in Los Angeles.

Taylor Schilling attends the red carpet premiere for “Dear Edward.”

Mark Von Holden for Variety

Schilling’s dress had a series of bow-tie shaped cutouts along her torso, with matching lace overlay on the skirt and spaghetti straps. She carried a box-shaped bag by Mark Cross and wore the Double Helix Ring and Demi Demi Earrings, both by Grace Lee.

Taylor Schilling attends the red carpet premiere for "Dear Edward" on Jan. 31 in Los Angeles.

Taylor Schilling attends the red carpet premiere for “Dear Edward.”

Mark Von Holden for Variety

Schilling paired the dress with black pointed-toe Casadei heels. Kevin Michael Ericson worked with Schilling on her look. Ericson has outfitted Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Frida Gustavsson and Mandy Moore.

Makeup artist Mai Quynh gave Schilling a deep pink theme, with deep pink eye shadow on her top and under-eye and a matte pink lip. Her hair was slicked back into a low bun, with her blond-highlighted hair parted to the side with a bang. On her nails, Schilling went for a thin black French-tip.

Taylor Schilling attends the red carpet premiere for "Dear Edward" on Jan. 31 in Los Angeles.

Taylor Schilling

Getty Images

Schilling attended the premiere joining her costars, which included Colin O’Brien and Connie Britton. The Apple TV+ series is based on the book of the same name by Ann Napolitano. It centers around Edward Adler, a boy who is the lone survivor of a plane crash, losing every other passenger on board, including his family members, and trying to regain some sense about his life and his relationships. Schilling is widely known for her breakout role as Piper Chapman on the Netflix series “Orange Is the New Black.”

