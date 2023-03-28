Taylor Swift Channels the ’80s in Hooded Jacket at iHeartRadio Music Awards 2023

Taylor Swift attended the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards on Monday in Hollywood, California, wearing a sparkling ensemble.

In honor of the awards ceremony, Swift wore a dark crystal-embroidered hooded jacket with matching pants and boots from Alexandre Vauthier. She accessorized the look with a diamond ring from Anita Ko.

Taylor Swift at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards. Christopher Polk for Variety

Swift’s ensemble was from Alexandre Vauthier’s spring 2023 couture collection. WWD characterized the collection as an unabashed love for glamour with slinky black and bright fluorescents with ‘80s influences.

To create her look for this year’s iHeartRadio Music Awards, Swift worked with her go-to celebrity stylist Joseph Cassell, who has been a longtime collaborator of Swift’s, dressing her in brands such as Roberto Cavalli, Versace and Alberta Ferretti.

Taylor Swift Christopher Polk for Variety

At this year’s iHeartRadio Music Awards, Swift took home the awards for Song of the Year and Best Lyrics for “Anti-Hero.” She also won TikTok Bop of the Year for “Bejeweled,” the Favorite Use of a Sample for “Question…?” and the iHeartRadio Innovator award.

In addition to adding to her mantle of awards, Swift is also in the middle of her Eras Tour. The tour kicked off March 17 in Glendale, Arizona. In honor of Swift’s concert, the city renamed itself Swift City, ERAzona for the weekend.

Swift continued her tour last weekend with a stop in Las Vegas. Cassell has also styled Swift for the tour, dressing her in custom ensembles from Jessica Jones, Ashish and Etro.

The annual iHeartRadio Music Awards honors the most-played stars on iHeartRadio’s stations and app. This year’s event was hosted by Lenny Kravitz at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Pink received the Icon award. Additional performances included Latto, Kelly Clarkson and Keith Urban.