A Closer Look at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour Looks

The singer is letting her love of Roberto Cavalli and its designer Fausto Puglisi shine through on this tour.

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - MARCH 17: Taylor Swift performs onstage for the opening night of "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at State Farm Stadium on March 17, 2023 in Swift City, ERAzona (Glendale, Arizona).
NASHVILLE, TN - NOVEMBER 06: Singer Taylor Swift attends the 40th Annual CMA Awards at the Gaylord Entertainment Center November 6, 2006 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Peter Kramer/Getty Images)
NASHVILLE, TN - APRIL 16: Singer Taylor Swift accepts the award for "Breakthrough Video of the Year" onstage at the 2007 CMT Music Awards at the Curb Event Center at Belmont University April 16, 2007 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Peter Kramer/Getty Images)
NASHVILLE, TN - APRIL 16: Singer Taylor Swift poses for a photo with her award for "Breakthrough Video of the Year" in the press room at the 2007 CMT Music Awards at the Curb Event Center at Belmont University April 16, 2007 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Getty Images)
LAS VEGAS - MAY 15: Singer Taylor Swift arrives at the 42nd Annual Academy Of Country Music Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2007 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Getty Images)
Taylor Swift is officially in her “Eras” era. On March 17 and 18, the singer kicked off her Eras tour in Glendale, Arizona, which temporarily renamed itself Swift City, ERAzona, in honor of the start of the tour.

It might only be the first leg of her Eras Tour, but Swift is already delivering when it comes to fashion. During her Glendale set, the singer sported looks from Oscar de la Renta, Alberta Ferretti and Versace, among many other notable designers. While her fans are attending the tour for the music, Swift is poised to give a mini-fashion show at each leg. WWD has rounded up some of the singer’s looks so far.

Versace

One of the singer’s looks from the first two opening days of the show featured a sequin blue and pink bodysuit paired with knee-high Christian Louboutin boots. Sparkles have become a signature part of the singer’s aesthetic and that has been noticed by fans. On TikTok #ErasTourLooks is trending, where many users have bought sparkle-related outfits to attend Swift’s tour.

Taylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at State Farm Stadium on March 17 in Glendale, Arizona.
Taylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at State Farm Stadium on March 17 in Glendale, Arizona.

Nicole Felicia Couture

Swift looked like a Disney princess come to life in this Nicole Felicia custom ballgown. The costume alluded to a previous gown Swift wore on the “Speak Now Tour” that was designed by Valentino. Swift also wore this designer in her “I Bet You Think About Me” music video.

Taylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at State Farm Stadium on March 17 in Glendale, Arizona.
Taylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at State Farm Stadium on March 17 in Glendale, Arizona.

Oscar de la Renta

For the finale act of weekend one of the Eras Tour, Swift wore two looks from Oscar de la Renta. The first was a black sequin bodysuit with fringe trim paired with sparkling black Louboutin boots, and the second was a midnight bodysuit, crystal T-shirt and lavender faux fur coat, both inspired by her “Midnights” album.

Taylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at State Farm Stadium on March 17 in Glendale, Arizona.
Taylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at State Farm Stadium on March 17 in Glendale, Arizona.
Taylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at State Farm Stadium on March 17 in Glendale, Arizona.
Taylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at State Farm Stadium on March 17 in Glendale, Arizona.

Roberto Cavalli

Roberto Cavalli is a favorite among the singer’s designers, since she wore the brand for this year’s Grammy Awards. One look featured diamond-shaped Swarovski crystal designs and Swift paired the look with pink sparkly Christian Louboutin shoes. The look also came in green.

Taylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at State Farm Stadium on March 17 in Glendale, Arizona.
Taylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at State Farm Stadium on March 17 in Glendale, Arizona.
Taylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at State Farm Stadium on March 18 in Glendale, Ariz.
Taylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at State Farm Stadium on March 18 in Glendale, Ariz.

Another standout look that set the internet abuzz was an asymmetrical sequin bodysuit with a beaded pattern of snakes on it referencing what some fans called her “snake era.”

Taylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at State Farm Stadium on March 17 in Glendale, Arizona.
Taylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at State Farm Stadium on March 17 in Glendale, Arizona.

In a classic Taylor Swift look, the singer wore a sparkling fringe dress with sparkling silver boots. She wore a similar gold fringe dress from Roberto Cavalli for the opening of her Speak Now Tour.

Taylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at State Farm Stadium on March 17 in Glendale, Arizona.
Taylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at State Farm Stadium on March 18 in Glendale, Arizona.

A stylie that was a testament to the craftsmanship of the Roberto Cavalli brand was a dégradé look created using thousands of hand-applied Swarovski crystals. The outfit was paired with knee-high sequin Christian Louboutin boots.

Taylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at State Farm Stadium on March 18 in Glendale, Arizona.
Taylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at State Farm Stadium on March 18 in Glendale, Arizona.

Alberta Ferretti

Swift wore two custom Alberta Ferretti gowns for her Glendale dates, both featuring Grecian and cottagecore inspiration. Both gowns were made from chiffon and featured airy fluid silhouettes.

Taylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at State Farm Stadium on March 18 in Glendale, Arizona.
Taylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at State Farm Stadium on March 18 in Glendale, Arizona.
Taylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at State Farm Stadium on March 18 in Glendale, Arizona.
Taylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at State Farm Stadium on March 18 in Glendale, Arizona.

Zuhair Murad

Sticking with another gown in the Disney princess theme, Swift donned a pink gown with a starburst to sing her hit song ”Enchanted.” She wore the dress against a pink background for a tonal color on color situation.

Taylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at State Farm Stadium on March 18 in Glendale, Arizona.
Taylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at State Farm Stadium on March 18 in Glendale, Arizona.

Etro

For another bohemian cottagecore look, Swift wore an orange ruffled, tie-front dress. The one-of-a-kind dress was created by Etro’s creative director Marco de Vincenzo.

Taylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at State Farm Stadium on March 17 in Glendale, Arizona.
Taylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at State Farm Stadium on March 17 in Glendale, Arizona.
