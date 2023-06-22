×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday’s Digital Daily: June 22, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Tailoring Steals the Show in Wales Bonner’s Spring 2024 Lineup

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Kenzo Signs K-pop Star Vernon From Seventeen

Fashion

What’s Behind the Recent Rash of Designer Exits?

A Guide to Taylor Swift’s Viral Eras Tour Merch: Prices, Availability and More

According to a report from Fortune, the Grammy-winning singer's current tour may generate up to $4.9 billion for the U.S. economy.

Taylor Swift onstage for opening night of "The Eras Tour" on March 17 in Glendale, Arizona.
NASHVILLE, TN - NOVEMBER 06: Singer Taylor Swift attends the 40th Annual CMA Awards at the Gaylord Entertainment Center November 6, 2006 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Peter Kramer/Getty Images)
NASHVILLE, TN - APRIL 16: Singer Taylor Swift accepts the award for "Breakthrough Video of the Year" onstage at the 2007 CMT Music Awards at the Curb Event Center at Belmont University April 16, 2007 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Peter Kramer/Getty Images)
NASHVILLE, TN - APRIL 16: Singer Taylor Swift poses for a photo with her award for "Breakthrough Video of the Year" in the press room at the 2007 CMT Music Awards at the Curb Event Center at Belmont University April 16, 2007 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Getty Images)
LAS VEGAS - MAY 15: Singer Taylor Swift arrives at the 42nd Annual Academy Of Country Music Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2007 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Getty Images)
View ALL 15 Photos

Taylor Swift‘s Eras Tour is a hit — and so is her merch.

The singer’s Pittsburgh concert earlier this month drew the largest crowd in the Acrisure Stadium venue’s history, and Fortune reports that the worldwide tour could possibly “generate $4.6 billion in consumer spending in the U.S. alone.”

Along with securing hard-to-purchase tickets to Swift‘s tour and memorizing the artist’s top-hits discography, many fans are equally determined to score official merchandise, sometimes standing in line for hours.

Related Galleries

Available on Swift’s official website at Store.taylorswift.com, the merchandise goes past the typical pop-star-inspired inventory: the site has everything fans need to curate a “Taylor Swift worthy” aesthetic, including apparel, home decor, accessories and more.

Here, WWD showcases a guide to Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour merchandise, including how to navigate the site, prices and more.

Eras Tour merch

Taylor Swift’s official merchandise is divided into two categories: Album Shops and All Merchandise. The first option allows fans to purchase products according to a specific Swift album, as the singer has released more than 200 songs and 10 albums throughout her career.

Taylor Swift "Midnights" Album Cover Ringer T-shirt.
Taylor Swift “Midnights” Album Cover Ringer T-shirt. COURTESY OF STORE.TAYLORSWIFT.COM

Fearless shop, Red shop and the 1989 shop are among the categories offered with merchandise items that cater to the theme of that particular body of work.

The Midnights shop follows the singer’s ’70s album theme, offering ringer-style T-shirts ($45), retro duffel bags with color-blocked red and beige woven straps ($75) and vinyl editions of the “Midnights” album offered in vintage colors ($29.99) including jade, mahogany and moonstone blue.

Set of 3 Taylor Swift "The Eras Tour" Photo Postcards.
Set of three Taylor Swift “The Eras Tour” Photo Postcards. COURTESY OF STORE.TAYLORSWIFT.COM

There’s even an “Eras Tour” collection, which offers T-shirts, photo postcards ($10), pins and totes showcasing some of Swift’s well-known looks throughout the tour.

The Fearless shop, which is based on Swift’s re-recorded version of the project, includes the Fearless Vault Globe with engraving and a snow globe inside ($75).

Fearless (Taylor's Version) Vault Globe.
Fearless (Taylor’s Version) Vault Globe. COURTESY OF STORE.TAYLORSWIFT.COM

The next show in Swift’s Eras Tour is scheduled for Friday in Minneapolis, featuring Girl in Red and Gracie Abrams.

Chanel Tribeca Lunch

Inside Chanel’s Tribeca Festival Luncheon

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad