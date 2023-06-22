A Guide to Taylor Swift’s Viral Eras Tour Merch: Prices, Availability and More

Taylor Swift‘s Eras Tour is a hit — and so is her merch.

The singer’s Pittsburgh concert earlier this month drew the largest crowd in the Acrisure Stadium venue’s history, and Fortune reports that the worldwide tour could possibly “generate $4.6 billion in consumer spending in the U.S. alone.”

Along with securing hard-to-purchase tickets to Swift‘s tour and memorizing the artist’s top-hits discography, many fans are equally determined to score official merchandise, sometimes standing in line for hours.

Available on Swift’s official website at Store.taylorswift.com, the merchandise goes past the typical pop-star-inspired inventory: the site has everything fans need to curate a “Taylor Swift worthy” aesthetic, including apparel, home decor, accessories and more.

Here, WWD showcases a guide to Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour merchandise, including how to navigate the site, prices and more.

Eras Tour merch

Taylor Swift’s official merchandise is divided into two categories: Album Shops and All Merchandise. The first option allows fans to purchase products according to a specific Swift album, as the singer has released more than 200 songs and 10 albums throughout her career.

Taylor Swift “Midnights” Album Cover Ringer T-shirt. COURTESY OF STORE.TAYLORSWIFT.COM

Fearless shop, Red shop and the 1989 shop are among the categories offered with merchandise items that cater to the theme of that particular body of work.

The Midnights shop follows the singer’s ’70s album theme, offering ringer-style T-shirts ($45), retro duffel bags with color-blocked red and beige woven straps ($75) and vinyl editions of the “Midnights” album offered in vintage colors ($29.99) including jade, mahogany and moonstone blue.

Set of three Taylor Swift “The Eras Tour” Photo Postcards. COURTESY OF STORE.TAYLORSWIFT.COM

There’s even an “Eras Tour” collection, which offers T-shirts, photo postcards ($10), pins and totes showcasing some of Swift’s well-known looks throughout the tour.

The Fearless shop, which is based on Swift’s re-recorded version of the project, includes the Fearless Vault Globe with engraving and a snow globe inside ($75).

Fearless (Taylor’s Version) Vault Globe. COURTESY OF STORE.TAYLORSWIFT.COM

The next show in Swift’s Eras Tour is scheduled for Friday in Minneapolis, featuring Girl in Red and Gracie Abrams.