Taylor Swift Reveals Eras Concert Tour Rehearsals Looks in Ivy Park and Free People, Releases New Tracks

Taylor Swift fans can rejoice knowing she’s in rehearsal for her Eras Tour. The singer-songwriter took to Instagram on Thursday to post a behind-the-scenes slideshow with the caption “In my Eras era.”

Swift takes a sporty and bohemian approach to dressing. In the first photo, Swift wears a black sports bra and waist-tie cargo pants from Free People with oversized pockets.

In another slide, Swift wears an athleisure-centric black Conway Studios sweatshirt. Swift also showed some love to fellow singer Beyoncé’s clothing line by pairing her sweatshirt and joggers with the Adidas x Ivy Park Ivytopia Savage trail sneakers, which have sold out.

In another photo, Swift took her most colorful approach to dressing, wearing denim overalls with floral-print graphics and embroidery from Magnolia Pearl and a tie-dye print bodysuit from Agolde.

Swift’s static Instagram post comes at the same time she revealed she would debut four previously unreleased tracks at midnight, including “Eyes Open (Taylor’s Version),” “Safe & Sound (Taylor’s Version),” “If This Was a Movie (Taylor’s Version)” and “All of the Girls You Loved Before.”

Swift’s fans are already on TikTok showing the outfits they have planned to wear to her upcoming Eras Tour. Some fans have found replicas of looks she has worn, from fringe silver dresses to sparkling bodysuits. TikTok has 36 million related videos of fans showing off their Eras Tour looks.

Of course, getting tickets to Swift’s Eras Tour was no simple feat. Ticketmaster is the platform responsible for distributing the Eras Tour tickets. The platform’s Verified Fan program allows people to register in advance and gain access to presale tickets. However, it’s been reported that more than 3 million people registered for the program, marking the largest registration in the site’s history, and more than half of the registrants were able to utilize the presale credentials. According to Ticketmaster, bots and fans without invite codes flooded the presale site on Nov. 15, causing the site to crash. This resulted in technical glitches, long wait times and presale sales being rescheduled or canceled.

Two days later on Nov. 17, Ticketmaster announced no general sale would happen due to insufficient ticket inventory from presales. Resale sites began scalping tickets for prices between $400 and $22,000, and due to Ticketmaster’s pricing model, some customers may have paid even more than expected.

The controversy went beyond Taylor Swift’s fans and caught the attention of Congress. Congressional representatives and U.S. senators began calling for Ticketmaster and its parent company Live Nation Entertainment to be investigated for anti-trust laws. On Jan. 25, the Senate Judiciary Committee held a hearing called “That’s The Ticket: Promoting Competition and Protecting Consumers in Live Entertainment” as a result of Swift’s Eras Tour ticket debacle.