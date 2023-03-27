Taylor Swift Sparkles in Custom Zuhair Murad ‘Midnights’ Bodysuit for Las Vegas Concert and More Eras Tour Looks

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour continued on Friday and Saturday in Las Vegas. This marks the second weekend of Swift’s Eras Tour, following her Glendale, Arizona, shows March 17 and 18.

While it’s just the early stages of her tour, Swift has not disappointed fans when it comes to her fashion choices. To date, she’s worn looks from designers including Roberto Cavalli, Zuhair Murad and Alberta Ferretti. While she appears to have her staple and repeated performance pieces, over the weekend she also debuted a few more ensembles for the Eras Tour.

WWD takes a look at several of her looks featured on Swift’s Eras Tour.

During the Las Vegas leg of her tour, Swift wore a take on the Midnights bodysuit with a midnight-blue crystal garter. The look was custom designed by Zuhair Murad, who is known his eveningwear and sparkling embellishments.

Taylor Swift performs onstage during the “ Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour” on Friday in Las Vegas. Getty Images for TAS Rights Mana

Sequin bodysuits are one of Swift’s go-to designers for the tour. She wore a Versace bodysuit on the first weekend of her Eras Tour in Glendale, and wore it again in Las Vegas. The candy-coated colors call back to her “Love” album era aesthetic, with a color palette focused on pinks and blue.

Taylor Swift at the Taylor Swift “The Eras Tour” on Friday. Christopher Polk for PMC

On March 18 for the second night of her Eras Tour, Swift performed on stage wearing an ethereal gown. The custom cream gown by Alberta Ferretti had voluminous sleeves and delicate crystal and micro-beading embroideries.

Taylor Swift performs onstage during Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour on March 18 in Glendale, Arizona. Getty Images for TAS Rights Mana

The brand’s Instagram account for Alberta Ferretti posted a sketch of the dress they designed for Swift with a caption praising the singer’s journey and career.

“#TheErasTour represents a very important moment in #TaylorSwift’s career, because she conceived and built it as a journey through the different moments, or as the title suggests, the musical eras defining her career. I’m honored that she asked me to design dresses for this special occasion. I have always been fascinated by women who constantly question and challenge themselves and Taylor, with her work, has demonstrated to be a multifaceted artist, able to constantly transform and evolve,” the Instagram post read.

The city of Glendale was honorarily renamed Swift City, ERAzona, during Swift’s two-day tour there.

Swift’s Eras Tour also marked a moment in legislative and political history.

Due to Ticketmaster’s difficulties in streamlining ticket availability for the tour, congressional representatives and U.S. senators called for Ticketmaster and its parent company, Live Nation Entertainment, to be investigated for anti-trust laws. On Jan. 25, the Senate Judiciary Committee held a hearing called “That’s The Ticket: Promoting Competition and Protecting Consumers in Live Entertainment” as a result of Swift’s Eras Tour ticket fiasco.

To create her looks for her Eras Tour, Swift worked with her stylist Joseph Cassell. Cassell has styled many of Swift’s noteworthy looks, including her midnight-blue sparkling two-piece Roberto Cavalli ensemble from this year’s Grammy Awards, and gold studded jumpsuit from The Blonds from last year’s American Music Awards. He was also the stylist behind the music videos for her latest album, “Midnights.”