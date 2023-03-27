×
Monday's Digital Daily: March 27, 2023

Taylor Swift Sparkles in Custom Zuhair Murad ‘Midnights’ Bodysuit for Las Vegas Concert and More Eras Tour Looks

The singer has worn custom Alberta Ferretti, Christian Louboutin boots and Roberto Cavalli for her Eras Tour.

Taylor Swift at the Taylor Swift "The Eras Tour" held at Allegiant Stadium on March 24, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
NASHVILLE, TN - NOVEMBER 06: Singer Taylor Swift attends the 40th Annual CMA Awards at the Gaylord Entertainment Center November 6, 2006 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Peter Kramer/Getty Images)
NASHVILLE, TN - APRIL 16: Singer Taylor Swift accepts the award for "Breakthrough Video of the Year" onstage at the 2007 CMT Music Awards at the Curb Event Center at Belmont University April 16, 2007 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Peter Kramer/Getty Images)
NASHVILLE, TN - APRIL 16: Singer Taylor Swift poses for a photo with her award for "Breakthrough Video of the Year" in the press room at the 2007 CMT Music Awards at the Curb Event Center at Belmont University April 16, 2007 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Getty Images)
LAS VEGAS - MAY 15: Singer Taylor Swift arrives at the 42nd Annual Academy Of Country Music Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2007 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Getty Images)
Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour continued on Friday and Saturday in Las Vegas. This marks the second weekend of Swift’s Eras Tour, following her Glendale, Arizona, shows March 17 and 18.

While it’s just the early stages of her tour, Swift has not disappointed fans when it comes to her fashion choices. To date, she’s worn looks from designers including Roberto Cavalli, Zuhair Murad and Alberta Ferretti. While she appears to have her staple and repeated performance pieces, over the weekend she also debuted a few more ensembles for the Eras Tour.

WWD takes a look at several of her looks featured on Swift’s Eras Tour.

During the Las Vegas leg of her tour, Swift wore a take on the Midnights bodysuit with a midnight-blue crystal garter. The look was custom designed by Zuhair Murad, who is known his eveningwear and sparkling embellishments.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MARCH 24: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Taylor Swift performs onstage during the "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at Allegiant Stadium on March 24, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)
Taylor Swift performs onstage during the “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour” on Friday in Las Vegas. Getty Images for TAS Rights Mana

Sequin bodysuits are one of Swift’s go-to designers for the tour. She wore a Versace bodysuit on the first weekend of her Eras Tour in Glendale, and wore it again in Las Vegas. The candy-coated colors call back to her “Love” album era aesthetic, with a color palette focused on pinks and blue.

Taylor Swift at the Taylor Swift "The Eras Tour" held at Allegiant Stadium on March 24, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Taylor Swift at the Taylor Swift “The Eras Tour” on Friday. Christopher Polk for PMC

On March 18 for the second night of her Eras Tour, Swift performed on stage wearing an ethereal gown. The custom cream gown by Alberta Ferretti had voluminous sleeves and delicate crystal and micro-beading embroideries.

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - MARCH 18: Editorial use only and no commercial use at any time. No use on publication covers is permitted after August 9, 2023. Taylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at State Farm Stadium on March 18, 2023 in Swift City, ERAzona (Glendale, Arizona). The city of Glendale, Arizona was ceremonially renamed to Swift City for March 17-18 in honor of The Eras Tour. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management )
Taylor Swift performs onstage during Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour on March 18 in Glendale, Arizona. Getty Images for TAS Rights Mana

The brand’s Instagram account for Alberta Ferretti posted a sketch of the dress they designed for Swift with a caption praising the singer’s journey and career.

“#TheErasTour represents a very important moment in #TaylorSwift’s career, because she conceived and built it as a journey through the different moments, or as the title suggests, the musical eras defining her career. I’m honored that she asked me to design dresses for this special occasion. I have always been fascinated by women who constantly question and challenge themselves and Taylor, with her work, has demonstrated to be a multifaceted artist, able to constantly transform and evolve,” the Instagram post read.

The city of Glendale was honorarily renamed Swift City, ERAzona, during Swift’s two-day tour there.

Swift’s Eras Tour also marked a moment in legislative and political history.

Due to Ticketmaster’s difficulties in streamlining ticket availability for the tour, congressional representatives and U.S. senators called for Ticketmaster and its parent company, Live Nation Entertainment, to be investigated for anti-trust laws. On Jan. 25, the Senate Judiciary Committee held a hearing called “That’s The Ticket: Promoting Competition and Protecting Consumers in Live Entertainment” as a result of Swift’s Eras Tour ticket fiasco.

To create her looks for her Eras Tour, Swift worked with her stylist Joseph Cassell. Cassell has styled many of Swift’s noteworthy looks, including her midnight-blue sparkling two-piece Roberto Cavalli ensemble from this year’s Grammy Awards, and gold studded jumpsuit from The Blonds from last year’s American Music Awards. He was also the stylist behind the music videos for her latest album, “Midnights.”

