Taylor Swift Channels Midnight-blue Inspiration in Embellished Roberto Cavalli Crop Top for Grammy Awards 2023 Red Carpet

The singer's dress was designed by the brand's creative director Fausto Puglisi.

Taylor Swift at the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards held at Crypto.com Arena on February 5, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Lizzo
Taylor Swift
Kim Petras, Sam Smith, Violet Chachki and Gottmikat
Doja Cat
Taylor Swift arrived on the red carpet wearing a sparkling blue ensemble for the 2023 Grammy Awards on Sunday in Los Angeles.

The singer wore a two-piece look that included a blue sequin-embellished crop top and a matching floor-length skirt with a small train from Roberto Cavalli designed by Fausto Puglisi.

Taylor Swift at the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards held at Crypto.com Arena on February 5, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Taylor Swift at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards held at Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 5 in Los Angeles, California. Michael Buckner for Variety

She accessorized with statement earrings in diamond and turquoise from Lorraine Schwartz. 

Swift worked with her stylist Joseph Cassell, who works with Beth Behrs, Lydia Hearst and Maitreyi Ramakrishnan. He’s also the stylist behind Swift’s “Anti-Hero” video from her latest album “Midnights.”

For makeup, Swift went for a classic evening-ready look, featuring a bold dark red lip, subtle blush and heavy eye makeup. For hair, she had it pinned up in the back into a bun.

Taylor Swift at the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards held at Crypto.com Arena on February 5, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Taylor Swift at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards held at Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 5 in Los Angeles, California. Michael Buckner for Variety

Swift is nominated for Best Song, Best Music Video, Best Song Written for Visual Media and Best Country Song.

Swift has added to her music awards shelf over the past few months. In November, the singer attended the American Music Awards wearing a bedazzled gold jumpsuit by The Blonds, as she took home multiple awards. Swift won in every category she was nominated for, becoming the artist with the most American Music Awards. 

The 2023 Grammy Awards were held in Los Angeles on Feb. 5. The ceremony recognizes outstanding recordings, compositions and musical artists over the past year. Comedian Trevor Noah served as host for the third consecutive year. Some of the nominees included Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar, Adele and Brandi Carlile. 

