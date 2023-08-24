Taylor Swift’s ‘The Eras Tour’: The Friendship Bracelet Trend and How to Manage ‘Post-concert Depression’

A mission to see Taylor Swift on her “The Eras Tour” is a full-length journey that often includes scraping together funds to buy the sought-after tickets, scanning your wardrobe for a dance-ready outfit and making friendship bracelets. But once the concert is over, a sad feeling may affect their fans. On TikTok, the singer’s devotees are calling it “the post-concert depression.”

Taylor Swift during the “Eras Tour” on March 17 in Glendale, Arizona. Getty Images

“Taylor Swift is one of my favorite artists ever, so I was looking forward to seeing her concert for months. That was all I was thinking about,” Faith Michelle, a fan of Swift, told WWD. After seeing her “Eras Tour” in June, Faith posted a TikTok removing her friendship bracelets. “Now what do I do with my life,” she captioned the video, which now has more than 800,000 views.

“I didn’t really have any way to get tickets unless I tried to find them on like TikTok or something,” Faith shared, later adding she found out her local radio station was doing a contest for the tickets. “So I made my mom, my grandma and me enter every single day. My grandma actually won the whole entire thing, so I was so excited!”

Faith joins other fans on social media suffering from “post-concert depression,” with viewers also posting about their sudden sadness following a concert of Swift’s “Eras Tour” — some TikTokers are also grieving the anticipation over Beyonce’s “Renaissance World Tour” concerts.

The aftertaste

“It’s that feeling of ‘blah’ we have after an exhilarating event,” Dr. Michele Leno, a licensed psychologist, told WWD. “It can look like not having motivation to do anything else, because your life has revolved around this event.”

Overall, Leno reiterated that post-concert depression is a normal passing feeling that comes with attending a standout show and there are many ways to remedy it.

“Use it as motivation to bring more positivity and excitement into your life. It’s a reminder that you are responsible for your happiness,” Leno told WWD. “You made an effort to get the tickets, drive there, knowing this is not an easy feat, you made an effort to be a part of this. So use it as a motivation to get more.”

Taylor Swift’s friendship bracelet trend

Like Faith, Sophie Glasser, another fan of Swift, also embraced the friendship bracelets trend taking over “The Eras Tour” concerts. In one video — shared by Glasser on TikTok, which has now amassed over 9 million views — she trades Swift-themed friendship bracelets with other concert goers in another car.

“My friends and I, we actually made them all together,” Glasser told WWD, saying she got the materials from Amazon. “We had a whole night where we ordered in food and listened to her [Taylor Swift] album a few days before the concert.”

The pre-concert bracelet making trend, which is now viral on social media, is based on Swift’s song “You’re On Your Own, Kid” from her studio album “Midnights.” “So make the friendship bracelets, take the moment and taste it / You’ve got no reason to be afraid,” part of the song’s lyrics read.

“I actually give credit to my friend Sarah,” Glasser said, adding that her friend saw some fans in another car with friendship bracelets blasting Taylor Swift. “She was like ‘roll down the window, let’s trade bracelets!’ They were so cute!”

“The Eras Tour” continues

Taylor Swift’s “The Eras Tour” will return to the stages Thursday night, as the star is now set to take the summer music event around the world. Her first stop is in Mexico City.