Details on ‘Ted Lasso’ Season 3 Premiere: Release Time, How to Watch for Free, Merchandise and Plot

“Ted Lasso” is coming back, set to release its third season on Apple TV+ on Wednesday.

The series, which includes Jason Sudeikis among the co-writers, first debuted in August 2020. Since then, it has become widely popular, garnering the attention of many for its comedic wit. It has also scooped up a number of awards, including an Emmy for Outstanding Comedy Series.

A still of Jason Sudeikis, Brett Goldstein and Brendan Hunt in AppleTV+ “Ted Lasso.” COURTESY OF APPLETV+

Here is everything to know about “Ted Lasso” season 3. Read on for more.

What Is season 3 about?

At the end of the last season, viewers saw “Nate the Great” becoming West Ham United’s head coach and AFC Richmond winning the game and being promoted back into the premier league.

Who stars in the series?

Hannah Waddingham, Juno Temple, Brett Goldstein, Brendan Hunt, Jeremy Swift, Phil Dunster and Sudeikis are set to reprise their roles in the show.

New characters joining the regular fold include Becky Ann Baker, who is known for her performance in NBC’s “Freaks and Geeks,” will play the role of Lasso’s mom, and Jodi Balfour, who starred in the AppleTV+ series “For All Mankind,” will play a venture capitalist.

When Is the ‘Ted Lasso’ season 3 premiere and shat time does it drop?

Season 3’s first three episodes will release on AppleTV+ on March 15. It’s expected to drop at 3 a.m. ET, however some shows on the streaming platform have debuted at 9 p.m. ET. New episodes will premiere on Wednesdays until May 31. For those who do not have an Apple TV+ subscription, the streaming network offers a 7-day free trial.

Who is Ted Lasso?

Played by Sudeikis, Ted Lasso is an American football coach who is ultimately hired to coach AFC Richmond, an English soccer team. Initially, he is ridiculed for his annoying optimism but it ends up rubbing off on the team members and motivates them.

What is Nike x Ted Lasso?

Building up the anticipation for the new season of the series, Nike released a capsule collection inspired by the fictional AFC Richmond franchise. The line features, T-shirts, fleece apparel and scarves, including a two-tone AFC Richmond stadium jersey.

Will there be a Season 4 of “Ted Lasso”?

According to multiple reports, the upcoming season may be the last for “Ted Lasso.” Variety reported in June that sources revealed the third season was written as its last.