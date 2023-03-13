Singer Tems Goes Viral With View-blocking White Dress at Oscars 2023

Tems brought a dramatic look for the 2023 Academy Awards on March 12 in Los Angeles, wearing a white cloud-inspired dress.

In honor of this year’s Oscars ceremony, the actress wore an architectural one-shouldered white tulle dress with a wrap-around statement shoulder detail and a thigh-high slit from Lever Couture. Once she sat inside the theater for the Oscars ceremony, the dress went quickly viral on social media — not for craftsmanship, but for potentially obstructing the view of fellow Oscar attendees.

Tems, who was nominated at this year’s Oscars for Best Song for co-writing Rihanna’s “Lift Me Up” from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” proved a challenge to see around for anyone sitting immediately behind her during the awards show. It didn’t take long for photos and screenshots from inside the ceremony to spark comments and memes on the internet.

Warner Bros. writer and producer Jarrett Bellini took to his Twitter account to say, “Imagine waiting your whole life to be at the Oscars and you end up sitting behind a stratus cloud.”

Imagine waiting your whole life to be at the Oscars and you end up sitting behind a stratus cloud. pic.twitter.com/HQ8lSYQBUV — Jarrett Bellini (@JarrettBellini) March 13, 2023

Guests seated directly behind Tems were seen trying to adjust their heads around her to see the stage. A video of one guest adjusting their head around Tems dress was posted to Twitter, with the user remarking “Tems got that lady fighting for her life.”

tems got that lady fighting for her life pic.twitter.com/Js06VdbyyU — alex medina (@mrmedina) March 13, 2023

Not all comments on Tems’ outfit were bad. One Twitter user saw a video of Tems inside and said, “Tems stole the show.”

Although the Oscar for Best Song ultimately went to “Naatu Naatu” for “RRR,” Tems still got significant social media attention for the evening. Tems still has the distinction of cowriting the first piece of solo music Rihanna has put out since 2016 with “Lift Me Up.”

The annual Oscars celebrates film, cinematography and the artists who bring characters to life. This year, Jimmy Kimmel hosted the show. The night’s winners included Michelle Yeoh, Jamie Lee Curtis, Ke Huy Quan and Brendan Fraser. Performances included Rihanna and Lady Gaga and Stephanie Hsu.