Tessa Thompson Sparkles in Gold Wiederhoeft Dress at ‘Creed III’ Los Angeles Premiere

Tessa Thompson arrived on the red carpet for the Los Angeles premiere of “Creed III” on Feb. 27, wearing a Champagne-inspired cocktail dress.

In honor of the premiere of her new film, the actress wore a Wiederhoeft dress titled “Ivy Stewart,” named after the model who wore the look on the runway for the show. The dress included a corseted golden bodice fully embroidered with glass-cut beads. Thompson accessorized the look with a ring, hoop earrings and a chain-link statement choker necklace, as well as simple black pointy-toe heels.

Tessa Thompson at the premiere of “Creed III” on Feb. 27 in Los Angeles Michael Buckner for Variety

To create her look for the premiere, Thompson worked with the stylist duo of Wayman Deon and Micah McDonald, best known as Wayman and Micah. The pair also work with Danielle Deadwyler, Niecy Nash and Jodie Turner-Smith.

For makeup, Thompson went for a classic earth-tone palette. Her hai was dyed red and done in a wavy red style reminiscent of Jessica Rabbit, with a baby-doll curl strategically placed on her forehead.

Tessa Thompson at the premiere of “Creed III” on Feb. 27 in Los Angeles. Michael Buckner for Variety

In addition to returning to the “Creed” franchise for the latest film, last summer, Thompson was also named the face of Armani Beauty. The actress was featured in campaigns for the brand’s Luminous Silk Foundation and Lip Power.

“Creed III” is the third film in the “Creed” franchise and the ninth film in the “Rocky” franchise, which began in 1976 and starred Sylvester Stallone. The “Creed” franchise” follows the story of the son of Apollo Creed, who served as the antagonist in the first two Rocky movies, and his rise to boxing stardom.

Michael B. Jordan stars as the title character of the film, Adonis Creed. In addition to Jordan, the cast includes Jonathan Majors, Tessa Thompson, Florian Munteanu and Canelo Álvarez. “Creed III” premieres in theaters in the U.S. on March 3.