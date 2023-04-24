×
Teyana Taylor Serves Edgy Glamour in Sheer Corset Dress by Mônot With Leather Gloves at the Daily Front Row’s Fashion L.A. Awards 2023

The creative and artist attended the awards alongside other stars, including Meghann Fahy, Gwyneth Paltrow and Kim Kardashian.

Teyana Taylor at the Daily Front Row's Fashion Los Angeles Awards on April 23 in Los Angeles.
Mônot Resort 2023
Mônot Resort 2023
Mônot Resort 2023
Mônot Resort 2023
Teyana Taylor made a recent signature style moment at the Daily Front Row’s Fashion Los Angeles Awards on Sunday.

Taylor arrived in a strapless gown with a sheer corset on the torso, a thigh-high slit and a daring side train. She paired the Mônot dress, from the brand’s 2023 resort collection, with elbow-length gloves, a lip cuff and Chanel sunglasses.

Teyana Taylor at the Daily Front Row's Fashion Los Angeles Awards on April 23 in Los Angeles.
Teyana Taylor at the Daily Front Row's Fashion Los Angeles Awards. Getty Images

The actress, creative and singer is known for wearing edgy looks. During the first Coachella 2023 weekend in April, Taylor wore a black crop top with neon details and a pair of Mokoo S-type zip pants. For Revolve’s festival that same weekend, she went dreamy in a black bra and cargo pants set adorned in flowers, pairing the look with a silver headpiece.

Teyana Taylor at the Daily Front Row's Fashion Los Angeles Awards on April 23 in Los Angeles.
Teyana Taylor at the Daily Front Row’s Fashion Los Angeles Awards. Getty Images for Daily Front Row

Taylor also announced on her Instagram on Sunday that she was the creative director behind rapper Latto’s 2023 Coachella performance.

Teyana Taylor at the Daily Front Row's Fashion Los Angeles Awards on April 23 in Los Angeles.
Teyana Taylor Getty Images for Daily Front Row

Taylor took the stage at Usher’s Las Vegas Residency show on Sunday, sporting a black lace catsuit and dancing to his single “Bad Girl.” In addition, she just starred in “A Thousand and One,” a film that debuted in theaters on March 31, but first secured the Grand Jury Prize at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival.

The Daily Front Row Fashion Los Angeles Awards recognizes achievements in fashion and beauty. This year’s festivities, held at The Beverly Hills Hotel, were emceed by Law Roach. Honorees included Gwyneth Paltrow for Powerhouse Brand of the Year (G. Label by Goop), “White Lotus” actress Meghann Fahy for Breakout Style Star of the Year and celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton for Hair Artist of the Year.

WWD x NMG: Brunello Cucinelli

WWD x NMG: Brunello Cucinelli

