Teyana Taylor Puts Edgy Spin on Plaid Dressing at Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards 2023

Teyana Taylor made a head-turning arrival to Essence’s Black Women in Hollywood Awards 2023 on Thursday in Los Angeles.

Teyana Taylor at the Essence 16th annual Black Women in Hollywood Awards on March 9 in Los Angeles. Gilbert Flores for Variety

Taylor opted for mixed patterns, wearing plaid pants by Kidill with a yellow-and-black plaid print with a coordinating blue-and-green plaid printed overskirt, and a sharp cropped blazer and mock neck shirt.

She added an edgy touch with a gilded gold ear cuff, a lip ring and a choker necklace. Her hair was styled in a long black mullet adorned with gold pieces. She debuted the hairstyle on her Instagram on Feb. 24.

Niecy Nash, Tamera Mowry, Meagan Good and Sheryl Lee Ralph were other guests who attended the star-studded event.

Taylor continues to showcase her style at recent events. To the Christian Cowan fashion show, she donned a blue denim ensemble with a jeweled bra and panty attached to it. For Thom Browne’s fall 2023 New York Fashion Week show in February, she mixed patterns again in a tartan-printed ensemble with plaid additions.

Outside of delivering looks, Taylor is venturing more into the film industry, gearing up to appear in “A Thousand and One.” The movie, about a mother and son, will premiere in theaters on March 31 and has already won the U.S. dramatic grand jury prize at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival. Taylor also has her own production company, titled The Aunties Production.

Essence’s Black Women in Hollywood Awards honored the Black women making a change in Hollywood over the past year. Along with Ralph, other honorees included “The Woman King” director Gina Prince-Bythewood, Yara Shahidi, “Till” actress Danielle Deadwyler and Viola Davis. The awards included a private performance by R&B songstress Chlöe and a luncheon.