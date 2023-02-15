Teyana Taylor Plays With Patterns in Tartan-paisley Suit at Thom Browne’s Fall 2023 NYFW Show

Teyana Taylor added an avant-garde effect to formalwear with her outfit to the Thom Browne 2023 NYFW show on Tuesday in New York. The songstress and creative attended the show to view the designer’s latest fall 2023 ready-to-wear collection.

Teyana Taylor’s outfit to the Thom Browne fall 2023 ready-to-wear fashion show on Feb. 14 in New York City. GC Images

Taylor‘s ensemble combined multiple patterns. She wore a suit jacket featuring a tartan and paisley in red, white, pink and black. To coordinate, she wore straight-leg pants in a matching red plaid tartan print. Underneath, she kept things classic in a white button-up and a red and white striped tie. For accessories, she added a playful touch, toting a stuffed dog purse in a red and white Italian bandana pattern, with a pair of black frame glasses and sleek dress shoes.

Erykah Badu and Teyana Taylor front row at the Thom Browne fall 2023 ready-to-wear fashion show on Feb. 14 in New York City. Lexie Moreland for WWD

Browne spoke to WWD about the collection, which he explained was an interpretation of “The Little Prince” by Antoine de Saint-Exupery. “It’s really a story between adults and kids. And the adults really didn’t see the world and the kids were the ones who in their pure naive way saw the world,” he said. “So the collection is broken down into two sections — the tailored adult section, which has very over-exaggerated shoulders on coats and jackets with skirts and shorts and trousers, all done in these developed tweeds. And then how the kids see the world in a more interesting way, where we took a very serious adult pinstripe fabric and conceptualized looks in a very childlike way,” he continued.

Teyana Taylor’s outfit to the Thom Browne fall 2023 ready-to-wear fashion show on Feb. 14 in New York City. GC Images

Taylor has been making her rounds at NYFW. On Monday, she sat front row at LaQuan Smith‘s fashion show, wearing a textured red trenchcoat and red sunglasses. Taylor also attended the Christian Cowan NYFW show this week in a denim number embellished with sparkling silver details. In terms of new projects, she’s gearing up to star in the film “A Thousand and One,” which releases March 31.

New York Fashion Week showcases designers’ new collections for the following season. The majority of fall 2023 runway shows and presentations taking place are affiliated with NYFW: The Shows. This season’s schedule runs from Friday to Wednesday. Notable designers on the calendar include Michael Kors, Thom Browne, Tory Burch, Proenza Schouler, Christian Siriano and Coach.