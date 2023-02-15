×
Wednesday's Digital Daily: February 15, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Michael Kors RTW Fall 2023

Beauty

Is Sephora Enough to Revive Glossier?

Eye

The Mulberry Is Already the Coolest New Place to Go Out in New York

Teyana Taylor Plays With Patterns in Tartan-paisley Suit at Thom Browne's Fall 2023 NYFW Show

The entrepreneur sat front row at the show to view the designer's fall 2023 ready-to-wear collection, joining Whoopi Goldberg and Erykah Badu.

Teyana Taylor's outfit to the Thom Browne fall 2023 ready-to-wear fashion show on Feb. 14 in New York City.
Thom Browne RTW Fall 2023
Thom Browne RTW Fall 2023
Thom Browne RTW Fall 2023
Thom Browne RTW Fall 2023
View ALL 64 Photos

Teyana Taylor added an avant-garde effect to formalwear with her outfit to the Thom Browne 2023 NYFW show on Tuesday in New York. The songstress and creative attended the show to view the designer’s latest fall 2023 ready-to-wear collection.

Teyana Taylor's outfit to the Thom Browne fall 2023 ready-to-wear fashion show on Feb. 14 in New York City.
Teyana Taylor’s outfit to the Thom Browne fall 2023 ready-to-wear fashion show on Feb. 14 in New York City. GC Images

Taylor‘s ensemble combined multiple patterns. She wore a suit jacket featuring a tartan and paisley in red, white, pink and black. To coordinate, she wore straight-leg pants in a matching red plaid tartan print. Underneath, she kept things classic in a white button-up and a red and white striped tie. For accessories, she added a playful touch, toting a stuffed dog purse in a red and white Italian bandana pattern, with a pair of black frame glasses and sleek dress shoes.

Erykah Badu and Teyana Taylor front row at the Thom Browne fall 2023 ready-to-wear fashion show on Feb. 14 in New York City.
Erykah Badu and Teyana Taylor front row at the Thom Browne fall 2023 ready-to-wear fashion show on Feb. 14 in New York City. Lexie Moreland for WWD

Browne spoke to WWD about the collection, which he explained was an interpretation of “The Little Prince” by Antoine de Saint-Exupery. “It’s really a story between adults and kids. And the adults really didn’t see the world and the kids were the ones who in their pure naive way saw the world,” he said. “So the collection is broken down into two sections — the tailored adult section, which has very over-exaggerated shoulders on coats and jackets with skirts and shorts and trousers, all done in these developed tweeds. And then how the kids see the world in a more interesting way, where we took a very serious adult pinstripe fabric and conceptualized looks in a very childlike way,” he continued.

Teyana Taylor's outfit to the Thom Browne fall 2023 ready-to-wear fashion show on Feb. 14 in New York City.
Teyana Taylor’s outfit to the Thom Browne fall 2023 ready-to-wear fashion show on Feb. 14 in New York City. GC Images

Taylor has been making her rounds at NYFW. On Monday, she sat front row at LaQuan Smith‘s fashion show, wearing a textured red trenchcoat and red sunglasses. Taylor also attended the Christian Cowan NYFW show this week in a denim number embellished with sparkling silver details. In terms of new projects, she’s gearing up to star in the film “A Thousand and One,” which releases March 31.

New York Fashion Week showcases designers’ new collections for the following season. The majority of fall 2023 runway shows and presentations taking place are affiliated with NYFW: The Shows. This season’s schedule runs from Friday to Wednesday. Notable designers on the calendar include Michael Kors, Thom Browne, Tory Burch, Proenza Schouler, Christian Siriano and Coach.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé's Fashion 'Renaissance'

Men's Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

'RuPaul's Drag Race' Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

A Look at Serena Williams' Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Megan Fox's Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez's Fashion Evolution

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

First Impressions: Paris Men's Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

First Impressions: Paris Men's Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

First Impressions: Paris Men's Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

First Impressions: Paris Men's Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

First Impressions: Paris Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Hot Summer Bags

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Video: How Princess Diana's Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

