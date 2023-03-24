Teyana Taylor Brings Punk Style in Vivienne Westwood to ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’

Teyana Taylor went for a punk-themed look for her night show debut, appearing on Thursday’s episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

Taylor, who is known for her edgy ensembles, looked to Vivienne Westwood by Andreas Kronthaler, wearing a plaid jacket from the designer’s brand which featured red, yellow and blue tartan print. Adorned in brass buttons, the top almost mirrored the uniform of a British royal guard.

While on the show, Taylor talked about how her husband, former NBA player Iman Shumpert, fell in love with her, her upcoming movie “A Thousand and One” and the time she taught Beyoncé a popular New York City dance.

“She originally wanted to learn the chicken noodle soup; this is a popular Harlem dance. I’m from Harlem and I was battling everybody. They called me, I was like 15 years old and hopped on my skateboard and went down there,” Taylor told Kimmel about the experience with the pop star. “I didn’t even know I would have that opportunity. The Harlem and the hustler in me was like, ‘All right, bet, I’m going to teach her one thing and it’s going to turn into another.”

Taylor’s new film, set to be released in theaters on March 31, follows a mother and son as they grow through their relationship, through trials and tribulations. Taylor plays the lead role alongside William Catlett and Josiah Cross. The film already received the U.S. Dramatic Grand Jury Prize at Sundance 2023.

Outside of acting, Taylor is known for her standout fashion looks. To the HBCU screening of the film on Monday, the actress wore an oversize burgundy bomber jacket with colorful patches. For the Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards on March 10, she donned a plaid look again in Kidill pants, pairing the look with a crop blazer and mock-neck shirt.