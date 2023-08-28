×
Fashion Show Where Kate Middleton Caught Prince William’s Eye Will Be Depicted on ‘The Crown’

The sixth and final season of Netflix's hit drama series debuts this fall.

The moment that Prince William fell for Kate Middleton will be depicted on “The Crown” this season, according to the show’s executive producers.

Suzanne Mackie and Andy Harries attended the Edinburgh TV Festival last week, where they dropped hints about the Netflix show’s final bow. “The Crown” will end with its sixth season, which debuts this fall.

Meg Bellamy and Ed McVey in season six of “The Crown.” Justin Downing/Netflix

The sixth season will take place between the late ’90s and early 2000s, including Prince William’s courtship of Middleton, who has since been crowned the Princess of Wales. One of the pivotal scenes featured, according to Mackie and Harries, is when the royal fell for his future wife at St. Andrews University in Edinburgh, Scotland.

Prince William and Kate Middleton were coeds, flatmates and friends before their relationship turned romantic. Her modeling of a sheer knit dress during a student-run fashion show reportedly sparked the prince’s affection.

The couple went on to marry in a televised Westminster Abbey ceremony in 2011. Their star-studded nuptials drew millions of viewers around the globe. That year, Middleton’s fated fashion show frock was sold for $125,000 at auction.

A see-through dress worn by Kate Middleton during a charity fashion show at St Andrews Universty in 2002, is pictured in central London, on March 16, 2011. A see-through dress that helped Kate Middleton catch the eye of husband-to-be Prince William is going under the hammer on March 17. The transparent black number, worn during a charity fashion show at Saint Andrews University in Scotland, is expected to fetch up to £10,000 ($16,000, 12,000 euros). AFP PHOTO/BEN STANSALL (Photo credit should read BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images)
A dress worn by Kate Middleton during a charity fashion show at St. Andrews University pictured in 2011. AFP via Getty Images

The upcoming season will also portray Princess Diana’s final moments. Prince William’s mother died in a car crash in Paris in 1997. According to Mackie, the princess’ passing will be handled with “enormous sensitivity.”

“There was no question that we would be, firstly, meticulous in our research and read and listen, and of course secondly and most importantly is to be sensitive,” said Mackie. “There were very, very careful, long, long conversations about how we do it, and the audience will judge it in the end. But I think it’s been delicately, thoughtfully recreated.”

“The Crown” is known for its spot-on recreations of famous British royal family moments, from Queen Elizabeth II’s historic coronation to Princess Diana’s iconic “revenge dress.” Peter Morgan’s hit historical drama has been one of Netflix’s biggest successes, raking in millions of viewers and winning a bevy of awards including 10 Emmys and seven Golden Globes.

