The Jonas Brothers Kick Off ‘Five Albums, One Night’ Tour in Custom Valentino Looks in New York

The Jonas Brothers kicked off their new tour, “Five Albums, One Night,” in New York City at Yankee Stadium on Saturday, with each brother taking their own unique approach to concert style in custom Valentino.

For the first night of their new tour, Nick Jonas wore a white jacket, white pants and white sneakers with stars on the sole. Underneath the jacket, he wore a white tank top. He accessorized with David Yurman jewelry, including two band rings and a chain link necklace.

The Jonas Brothers for their “Five Albums, One Night” Tour opening night in New York City. Getty Images for Live Nation

Joe wore a Valentino baseball jersey inspired by the New York Yankees, paired with khaki trousers and gray and white stripe sneakers. Underneath the jersey, he took a cue from his brother Nick and wore a white tank top.

Kevin opted for a full-denim ensemble, including a denim jacket and jeans. He wore a white crewneck T-shirt underneath.

On Sunday night, for their second night of the tour in New York City, the brothers made a unified statement wearing all sequins. Nick Jonas wore a green sequin shirt, paired with a mint green denim jacket and pants and forest green sneakers. Kevin Jonas wore a light blue sequin jacket, with light wash denim pants, a white T-shirt and white sneakers, and Joe Jonas wore black sequin pants, a black leather jacket, a black T-shirt and black shoes.

The Jonas Brothers on night two of the New York leg of their tour. Getty Images for Live Nation

The name of the tour is literal, as the sibling boy band’s set list includes songs from all five of their albums, including “Jonas Brothers,” “A Little Bit Longer,” “Lines, Vines and Trying Times,” “Happiness” and their latest record “The Album,” which was released in May.

The Jonas Brothers performing at American Dream Mall.

Their tour kickoff weekend in New York comes just after the brothers loaned their musical talents for the Best School Day Ever event in New Jersey on Thursday in collaboration with apparel company The Children’s Place. The event was attended by hundreds of back-to-schoolers from the local Boys + Girls Club of America chapter who enjoyed a private acoustic set by the Jonas Brothers. At the end of the event, The Jonas Brothers, along with The Children’s Place brand president Maegan Markee, announced the 10 finalists of the Best Day Ever Back To School Contest in which the winning school will be granted a $100,000 grant toward the betterment of their school.

The Jonas Brothers “Five Albums, One Night” tour will conclude in June 2024 in Belfast, Ireland.