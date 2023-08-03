‘The Masked Singer’ Season 10: New Costumes, Premiere Date and How to Watch

“The Masked Singer” is returning for its 10th season this fall and Fox is already teasing the new show. On Wednesday, two costumes were revealed.

“Drumroll please…🥁 The first of #TheMaskedSinger Season 10 costumes have arrived!” part of an Instagram post from the show’s official Instagram reads.

Since its first episode in 2019, the Fox series has attracted audiences with its interesting plot line: celebrities, who are often identified by their looks, wear full-on costumes that hide their identity as they sing through hits.

Here, WWD shares more to know about the new season of “The Masked Singer,” including the costumes, of course.

What are “TMS” season 10 costumes?

Fox shared a first look at “The Masked Singer” Season 10 costumes Donut Mask and Hawk Mask.

A first look at the Donut Mask costume from Season 10 of “The Masked Singer.” COURTESY OF FOX

Donut Mask aligns with its name, being a literal stack of doughnuts shaped like a human being, with icing, sprinkles and eyeballs. To finish off his sweet ensemble, the costume includes a white chef’s hat.

A first look at the Hawk Mask costume from Season 10 of “The Masked Singer.” COURTESY OF FOX

The Hawk Mask costume consists of a visible string hawk with a gilded headpiece, wing-shaped ankle cuffs, and a red, blue and white striped kilt-like bottoms. The bird costume is reminiscent of ancient Mesoamerica.

Throughout the years, the show’s fashion has taken on a viral life of its own, inspired by haute couture. The series’ former costume designer Marina Toybina won a Costume Designers Guild Award and a Creative Arts Emmy Award for her work.

Who will appear in “TMS” season 10?

Nick Cannon will return to host Season 10 of “The Masked Singer,” as well as Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke as panelists.

As for the celebrity guests that will star in the new season, no information is out yet. In past years, Busta Rhymes, Sarah Palin, Patti LaBelle and Dick Van Dyke have appeared on “The Masked Singer.”

How to Watch “The Masked Singer” Season 10

Season 10 of “The Masked Singer” premieres Sept. 27 on Fox. New episodes of the show are available to stream on Hulu Plus, which currently offers a 30-day free trial.