×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday’s Digital Daily: August 3, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Salvatore Ferragamo Sales, Profitability Decline

Business

Michael Rempell Stepping Down at American Eagle Outfitters

Fashion

Shine On: Metallics Light Up Menswear for Spring 2024

‘The Masked Singer’ Season 10: New Costumes, Premiere Date and How to Watch

The singing competition series with a secret twist is returning for season 10 on Sept. 27.

A first-look at the Hawk Mask costume from Season 10 of "The Masked Singer."
THE MASKED SINGER: Mustang. CR: Michael Becker / FOX. ©2023 FOX Media LLC.
THE MASKED SINGER: Gnome. CR: Michael Becker / FOX. ©2023 FOX Media LLC.
THE MASKED SINGER: Medusa. CR: Michael Becker / FOX. ©2023 FOX Media LLC.
THE MASKED SINGER. Mustang in the season nine premiere episode of THE MASKED SINGER airing Wednesday, Feb.15 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. CR: Michael Becker/FOX ©2023 FOX Media LLC. C
View ALL 13 Photos

“The Masked Singer” is returning for its 10th season this fall and Fox is already teasing the new show. On Wednesday, two costumes were revealed.

“Drumroll please…🥁 The first of #TheMaskedSinger Season 10 costumes have arrived!” part of an Instagram post from the show’s official Instagram reads.

Since its first episode in 2019, the Fox series has attracted audiences with its interesting plot line: celebrities, who are often identified by their looks, wear full-on costumes that hide their identity as they sing through hits.

Here, WWD shares more to know about the new season of “The Masked Singer,” including the costumes, of course.

What are “TMS” season 10 costumes?

Fox shared a first look at “The Masked Singer” Season 10 costumes Donut Mask and Hawk Mask.

A first-look at the Donut Mask costume from season 10 of "The Masked Singer."
A first look at the Donut Mask costume from Season 10 of “The Masked Singer.” COURTESY OF FOX

Donut Mask aligns with its name, being a literal stack of doughnuts shaped like a human being, with icing, sprinkles and eyeballs. To finish off his sweet ensemble, the costume includes a white chef’s hat.

A first-look at the Hawk Mask costume from season 10 of "The Masked Singer."
A first look at the Hawk Mask costume from Season 10 of “The Masked Singer.” COURTESY OF FOX

The Hawk Mask costume consists of a visible string hawk with a gilded headpiece, wing-shaped ankle cuffs, and a red, blue and white striped kilt-like bottoms. The bird costume is reminiscent of ancient Mesoamerica.

Throughout the years, the show’s fashion has taken on a viral life of its own, inspired by haute couture. The series’ former costume designer Marina Toybina won a Costume Designers Guild Award and a Creative Arts Emmy Award for her work.

Who will appear in “TMS” season 10?

Nick Cannon will return to host Season 10 of “The Masked Singer,” as well as Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke as panelists.

As for the celebrity guests that will star in the new season, no information is out yet. In past years, Busta Rhymes, Sarah Palin, Patti LaBelle and Dick Van Dyke have appeared on “The Masked Singer.”

Related Articles

How to Watch “The Masked Singer” Season 10

Season 10 of “The Masked Singer” premieres Sept. 27 on Fox. New episodes of the show are available to stream on Hulu Plus, which currently offers a 30-day free trial.

'The Masked Singer' Season 10: New Costumes, Premiere Date and More

A Boss Always with Nina Dobrev

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad