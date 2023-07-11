AppleTV+’s ‘The Supermodels’ Shows How Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Linda Evangelista and Christy Turlington Transformed the Fashion Industry

Apple TV+ released the first trailer for “The Supermodels,” a four-part documentary centering around the lives of Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Linda Evangelista and Christy Turlington.

The four women rose to unprecedented fame in the ’80s and ’90s, growing together as a group and appearing in high-fashion campings and viral music videos, like George Michael‘s “Freedom.”

In 2020, Evangelista took to her Instagram to share her thoughts about the upcoming project: “I would love for people to see this as a celebration of not only our individual stories, but also to the power of friendship, dreams and perseverance,” part of her caption read.

Here, WWD lists everything to know about “The Supermodels” documentary, which premieres on Sept. 20 on AppleTV+.

What is the documentary about?

“The Supermodels” will showcase the journey of the four women’s careers, including their meeting in New York City in the ’80s to their philanthropic, activist and business ventures today.

According to a press release from AppleTV+, the project is described as the “ultimate story of power and how four women came together to claim it, paving the way for those to follow.”

The documentary will explain how the four women shifted both the modeling and fashion scene, all while preserving their close bond. With exclusive footage from behind the scenes of the runway and the cameras, “The Supermodels” will also showcase how the renowned models became a household name, equally as prominent as the luxury brands they have worked with throughout the years.

Is there a trailer?

On Monday, AppleTV+ released a seconds-long trailer showcasing Campbell, Crawford, Evangelista and Turlington sitting in directors’ chairs behind a stark white background. Behind the camera, an unidentifiable voice asks each woman a single question: “What is a supermodel?”

In anticipation, the trailer quickly ends before each woman can give their response.

Who directed the documentary?

In collaboration with Imagine Documentaries and One Story Up, “The Supermodels” is directed by Roger Ross Williams and Larissa Bills. Williams made history in 2010, becoming the first African American director to win an Academy Award.

How to watch

“The Supermodels” will be released on AppleTV+ on Sept. 20. The streaming platform offers a seven-day-free-trial, before charging $6.99 a month.