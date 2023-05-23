Abel ‘The Weeknd’ Tesfaye Dons Classic Loewe Suit for ‘The Idol’ Red Carpet at Cannes Film Festival 2023

Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye kept things classic while attending “The Idol” red carpet during the 2023 Cannes Film Festival on Monday.

The singer, who stars in the series, wore a sharp Loewe suit that consisted of a three-button black light wool tuxedo jacket with a raised collar and lapel in satin, coordinating trousers with a satin band and a white popeline cotton shirt with hidden buttons.

Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye, Lily-Rose Depp and Sam Levinson at “The Idol” red carpet on May 22 in Cannes, France. Getty Images

The Weekend joined his costar Lily-Rose Depp and filmmaker Sam Levinson at the red carpet event, posting for pictures.

This is the Grammy-winning singer’s latest role, also appearing in Netflix’s “Uncut Gems.” According to a report from Variety, the Weeknd is gearing up to star alongside Jenna Ortega in a currently untitled project that he cowrote and produced.

Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye, Lily-Rose Depp and Sam Levinson at “The Idol” red carpet on May 22 in Cannes, France. Michael Buckner for Variety

Streaming on Max on June 4, “The Idol” centers around an ambitions pop-star enlisting in the help of a self-help guru and cult leader in an effort to get her career back on track. Fans on social media were quick to point out that the show draws parallels to Britney Spears’ life, which Levinson denounced.

Sam Levinson, Lily-Rose Depp and Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye at “The Idol” red carpet on May 22 in Cannes, France. Getty Images

The Cannes Film Festival reigns as a celebratory arena for international film, esteemed directors, filmmakers, actors and cultural productions. Dated back to 1946, the International Film Festival is holding its 76th edition this year. From Thursday to May 27, films of the official selection will battle it out within “In Competition,” “Un Certain Regard,” “Out of Competition,” “Midnight Screenings,” “Cannes Premiere” and “Special Screenings” categories. Exemplary films such as “Parasite,” “Pulp Fiction,” “Blue Is the Warmest Color” and more have received acknowledgment by the festival as Palme d’Or winners.