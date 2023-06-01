Quinta Brunson, Eva Longoria and More Stars Bring Their Standout Style to THR’s Raising Our Voices Luncheon

The Hollywood Reporter’s second annual Raising Our Voices luncheon was held on Wednesday in Los Angeles and brought out a number of A-list stars in standout fashion choices.

Sponsored by the Golden Globes, GenSpace and East West Bank, the publication’s luncheon amplified conversations surrounding the state and future of diversity, inclusion, accessibility and equity in Hollywood. Some of the highlights included a keynote speech by filmmaker Taika Waititi, along with actresses Eva Longoria and Niecy Nash receiving honors.

Ahead is a roundup of looks from The Hollywood Reporter’s second annual Raising Our Voices luncheon.

Quinta Brunson

Quinta Brunson at THR’s second annual Raising Our Voices luncheon on May 31 in Los Angeles. Getty Images

Quinta Brunson opted for a chic businesswear ensemble, wearing a Port 1961 suit with white Le Silla boot heels. From the brand’s pre-fall 2023 collection, Brunson’s suit incorporated layered detail, white bordering and a double-breast feature.

Brunson is the leading actress, writer and creator of ABC’s “Abbott Elementary” and is one of the stars who have shown up to physically support the Writers Guild of America while they’re on strike.

Eva Longoria at THR’s second annual Raising Our Voices luncheon on May 31 in Los Angeles. Getty Images

Eva Longoria took a matte approach to floral dressing, wearing an A-line Elie Saab gown from the brand’s pre-fall 2023 collection. Paired with black pumps, her gown incorporated luxe leather details and was adorned with black rosettes.

Longoria, who was honored at the event with an inaugural award, the 2023 Raising Our Voices Trailblazers, is the director of the upcoming film “Flamin’ Hot,” which tells the story of how Flamin’ Hot Cheetos were created.

Niecy Nash

Niecy Nash at THR’s second annual Raising Our Voices luncheon on May 31 in Los Angeles. Getty Images

Niecy Nash, who just won a Critics Choice Award in January for her role in Netflix’s “Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story,” made a vibrant arrival to the event in an orange off-the-shoulder gown. Accompanied by her wife, Jessica Betts, Nash’s gown followed a mermaid-like silhouette with a long side train.

Nash was honored as the 2023 Raising Our Voices Trailblazer.

Sharon Stone

Sharon Stone at THR’s second annual Raising Our Voices luncheon on May 31 in Los Angeles. Getty Images

Sharon Stone wore a cherry-red blazer and pants set with an oversize rose attachment on her shoulder. Layered with a pink blouse underneath, she completed her outfit with gold jewelry.

Stone, who is widely known for her ’90s roles in films “Total Recall” and “Basic Instinct,” has recently ventured into the avenue of artistry, creating abstract paintings.

Jeannie Mai Jenkins

Jeannie Mai Jenkins at THR’s second annual Raising Our Voices luncheon on May 31 in Los Angeles. Getty Images

Television host Jeannie Mai Jenkins went for a preppy look in a plunging gray minidress and a black-and-white checkered blazer overtop.

Jenkins, who married rapper Jeezy in 2021, was a former host on the daytime talk show series “The Real” alongside Tamera Mowry-Housley, Loni Love and Adrienne Bailon.