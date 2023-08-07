Tia Mowry Goes Textured in Velvet Isabel Marant Skirt Set to Fwrd’s Hall of Fame Induction Party for Dwyane Wade

Tia Mowry made a purple-hazed arrival to Fwrd’s Hall of Fame induction party for Dwyane Wade on Sunday in Los Angeles, embracing a cozy skirt set.

Mowry wore the Madiana shirt and Damia skirt by Isabel Marant, details of which included lavender-ribbed velvet fabric and oversize breast-flap pockets. Her accessories included clear pointed-toe pumps and gold earrings.

Tia Mowry at Fwrd’s Hall of Fame induction party for Dwyane Wade on Aug. 6 in Los Angeles. COURTESY OF FWRD

When it came to hair, the actress donned a fun addition with spike space buns.

Mowry is known for starring in the childhood sitcom “Sister, Sister” alongside her twin Tamera. The actress has roles in other series, including Netflix‘s “Family Reunion” alongside Anthony Alabi, Richard Roundtree and Loretta Devine.

In 2023, Mowry launched “4U by Tia,” a hair care line that offers products for a variety of curly-haired textures, including a clarifying shampoo, curl refresher mist and multiuse hair oil.

“4U by Tia brings together the four things that I’m extremely passionate about: representation, family, wellness and community,” Mowry told WWD in January. “The community has given to me, so I want to give back to the community — it’s just this amazing dance.”

Mowry also revealed this year that she and actor Cory Hardrict were getting a divorce after 15 years of marriage. The pair shares two children together, Cree and Cairo.

Fwrd’s Hall of Fame induction party for Dwyane Wade celebrated the famed NBA athlete gearing up to be enshrined in the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame on Aug. 12, where he will be presented with the honor by Allen Iverson. The L.A. party was attended by a number of A-list stars, including Quinta Brunson, Kimora Lee Simmons and Chloe Bailey.