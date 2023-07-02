Tiffany Haddish Channels the 1920s in Pink Pleats and Finger Waves at Essence Festival in New Orleans

Tiffany Haddish channeled flapper fashions of the 1920s while attending Essence Festival on Saturday in New Orleans. The comedienne promoted her upcoming film, Disney’s “Haunted Mansion,” alongside costars Rosario Dawson and LaKeith Stanfield.

For the occasion, Haddish wore a pink satin blouse with a keyhole cutout, which she paired with a tiered pleated mini skirt. She also added on silver heeled sandals and a tiny purse affixed with a crystallized buckle. Haddish’s jewelry included a floral pair of diamond earrings.

Tiffany Haddish attends the 2023 Essence Festival on July 1 in New Orleans. Getty Images FOR ESSENCE

Haddish’s look was curated by Wayman Bannerman and Micah McDonald. The styling duo, known colloquially as Wayman and Micah, also count Taraji P. Henson, Tessa Thompson and Keke Palmer as clients.

Haddish’s platinum blonde crop was styled in finger waves courtesy of hairdresser Ray Christopher. Makeup artist Ernesto Casillas gave the actress a brown smokey eye, a dark mauve lip and a pop of coral blush.

Tiffany Haddish attends the 2023 Essence Festival on July 1 in New Orleans. Getty Images FOR ESSENCE

“Haunted Mansion” debuts in theaters July 28. Based on the famous Disneyland ride, the film follows a mother-son duo who combats a series of spirits living in their new home. Owen Wilson, Danny DeVito, Jamie Lee Curtis and Jared Leto appear alongside Haddish in the upcoming horror flick.

This is the second film adaptation of Disneyland’s Haunted Mansion. The first, which came out in 2003, starred Eddie Murphy.

The second season of Haddish’s series, “The Afterparty,” also debuts this month. She’ll reprise the role of Detective Danner in Apple TV’s hit comedy, which is streaming starting July 12. John Cho, Zoë Chao and Ken Jeong costar.