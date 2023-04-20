Tiffany Haddish Goes Classic in Mermaid-style Hervé Léger Dress at Casa/L.A. Reimagine Gala 2023

Tiffany Haddish made a glamorous arrival at the Casa/L.A. Reimagine gala on Thursday in Los Angeles.

For the occasion, the comedian slipped into a deep blue Hervé Léger gown with a sweetheart neckline and a ruffle-adorned hem. Haddish paired the mermaid-silhouette dress with open-toed heels.

Tiffany Haddish at the Casa/L.A. Reimagine gala on April 20 in Los Angeles. Getty Images

Casa of Los Angeles helps the community to take action to help ease L.A. County’s overburdened child welfare and juvenile justice systems, with the gala being a fundraising event for their initiatives. The event also honored the community partners who have supported children and families impacted by the largest child welfare system in the U.S.

Haddish has made a case for standout dressing throughout 2022 and 2023. Hosting behind-the-scenes at the Boss Miami fashion show in March, she wore an oversize cream suit with nothing underneath. To the Vanity Fair Oscar Party that same month, she donned a metallic multicolor Zuhair Murad gown with a plunging neckline. For the premiere of AppleTV+’s “Emancipation” in December, she wore a blue printed dress by MM6 Maison Margiela.

As a comedian and entertainer, Haddish is known for her roles in “Like a Boss,” “Night School” and the 2017 film “Girls Trip,” which she starred in alongside Regina Hall, Queen Latifah and Jada Pinkett Smith. In 2017, she became the first Black female comedian to host “SNL,” arriving for the episode’s opening monologue in a white Alexander McQueen gown.

Speaking to WWD in 2021 about her goals, Haddish said: “I see my career as still in front of me. There’s still lots to do, I have a lot of goals. And I like being the first to do things,” later adding, “I’m kind of addicted to that now.”