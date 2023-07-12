Tiffany Haddish Channels 1980s in Black Minidress With Shoulder Pads at ESPYs 2023

Tiffany Haddish continued her retro-inspired style streak at the 2023 ESPY Awards on Wednesday in Los Angeles. This time, Haddish evoked the 1980s in a black long sleeve minidress with shoulder pads.

Haddish’s frock featured a silver sequin lining, matching perfectly with Haddish’s crystallized high-heeled sandals. She also accessorized with diamond jewelry, which included abstract dangle earrings and a set of rings.

Tiffany Haddish at the 2023 ESPYs on July 12 in Los Angeles. Christopher Polk for Variety

Haddish was dressed by Wayman Bannerman and Micah McDonald. Known as Wayman and Micah, the celebrity styling duo also count Taraji P. Henson, Tessa Thompson and Keke Palmer as clients.

The comedienne’s platinum blond crop was styled in finger waves, while her makeup consisted of a sparkly smokey eye and a nude lip.

Tiffany Haddish at the 2023 ESPYs on July 12 in Los Angeles. Christopher Polk for Variety

Haddish’s latest film “Haunted Mansion” debuts in theaters July 28. Based on the famous Disneyland ride, the film follows a mother-son duo who combats a series of spirits living in their new home. Owen Wilson, Danny DeVito, Jamie Lee Curtis and Jared Leto appear alongside Haddish in the upcoming horror flick. This is the second film adaptation of Disneyland’s Haunted Mansion. The first, which came out in 2003, starred Eddie Murphy.

The ESPY Awards, founded in 1993, celebrate the best athletic talent in the United States and around the world. Honoring players across a variety of sports including baseball, basketball and hockey, pros gather at the annual awards show to salute the best performances of the past year. The 2023 ceremony, held in Los Angeles, is presented by Capital One. Baseball player Liam Hendriks, the United States women’s soccer team and the Buffalo Bills training staff will receive honorary awards.