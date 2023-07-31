×
Tiffany Haddish Channels 1920s in Sequined Chevron-patterned Dress at ‘A Great Gatsby Affair’ Party

The comedienne hosted the soiree, which was inspired by F. Scott Fitzgerald's "The Great Gatsby."

Tiffany Haddish at the "A Great Gatsby Affair" in Long Island, New York on July 30.
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley
Sandra Choi
Ruby Aldridge
Young Paris
View ALL 19 Photos

Tiffany Haddish embraced a vintage theme to host “A Great Gatsby Affair” party in Long Island, New York, on Sunday. Taking a style note from the flapper dancers’ wardrobe from the ’20s, the actress wore a sparkling red and black dress for the occasion.

Haddish’s ensemble featured a plunging silhouette with a sequined chevron pattern throughout, along with a side train. The star paired her sparkling frock with a feather headband and a long cigarette accessory.

Tiffany Haddish at the "A Great Gatsby Affair" in Long Island, New York on July 30.
Tiffany Haddish SteveSands/NewYorkNewswire/MEGA

Haddish wore makeup by CJ to achieve her old Hollywood-themed makeup look, which included a bold red lip. For hair, the comedienne channeled iconic singer Josephine Baker with tight finger waves.

Tiffany Haddish at the "A Great Gatsby Affair" in Long Island, New York on July 30.
Tiffany Haddish SteveSands/NewYorkNewswire/MEGA

Haddish’s most recent role was in “Haunted Mansion,” alongside LaKeith Stanfield, Rosario Dawson and Jared Leto. The Disney film, which was released in theaters on Friday, sees a mother and son enlist the help of spiritual experts to rid their mansion of ghosts.

Tiffany Haddish at the "A Great Gatsby Affair" in Long Island, New York on July 30.
Tiffany Haddish SteveSands/NewYorkNewswire/MEGA

Haddish also made an appearance at the 2023 Espy Awards in July, where she channeled the ’80s in a padded-shoulder Alexandre Vauthier gown with a scalloped hem. The star worked with stylist duo Wayman and Micah, who also include Taraji P. Henson, Tessa Thompson and Keke Palmer as their clients.

“A Great Gatsby Affair,” which is inspired by F. Scott Fitzgerald’s classic “The Great Gatsby,” was hosted by Celebrity Sports Entertainment and The Money Team, which is a lifestyle brand inspired by famed boxer Floyd Mayweather. The party followed a black-tie dress code and included a casino room along with a fireworks showcase. Held at the Oheka Castle, the party supported the foundation “D Up on Cancer,” along with others.

Tiffany Haddish Channels 1920s Style at 'A Great Gatsby Affair' Party

