Tina Lawson Joins Shea Moisture in Celebrating the Power of Black Women With Blueprint Grant Program

Tina Knowles Lawson is taking her voice to center stage.

The mother of Beyoncé and Solange Knowles stars in and narrates the new Shea Moisture series posted to the hair care brand’s official Instagram page on Tuesday. Done in celebration of Women’s History Month, the video series spotlights 11 change-makers who are creating their own blueprint and it teases the brand’s new Blueprint grant program.

Tina Knowles Lawson in a still from Shea Moisture’s Blueprint series. Courtesy of Shea Moisture

In the series, Lawson can be seen primping her hair at a vanity, in a black robe with fuzzy sleeves with a slew of products scattered around her. “When it comes to beauty, it’s always been us,” her voice narrates in the background, as the clip pans to solo shots of woman change-makers, including Hanifa founder Anifa M, fashion stylist Zerina Akers and Olamide Ayomikun Olowe, the chief executive officer of skin care brand Topicals. There is a solo shot of Lawson wearing a black blazer with sharp details, including delicate lace along her torso and arms. She paired the black suit with a standout red lip.

“Remember your lineage,” Lawson can be heard saying, as she touches a photo of her own mother, Beyoncé’s grandmother Agnéz Deréon. The video comes to a close with Lawson getting up from the vanity, seemingly dressed for an occasion. All of the women worked with the styling duo Devin & Athena for the series.

“We remain committed to celebrating the beauty and undeniable impact of Black women on all things beauty and culture and are thrilled to spotlight some of the many trailblazers who continue to blaze trails in their respective industries. The launch of SheaMoisture’s Blueprint campaign serves as a reminder that Black beauty is the driving force behind culture not only today but has been and will always be,” said Taydra Mitchell Jackson, the chief marketing officer of Shea Moisture, in a statement.

According to the hair care brand, the Blueprint Grant program, which will be officially unveiled later in March, will include the women highlighted in the series. They will help select the grant recipients who are up next to blaze trails and create new opportunities in beauty. To learn more about the featured trailblazers or to sign up to apply, visit sheamoisture.com/theblueprint.

Shea Moisture continues to support women creatives and entrepreneurs. In July, the brand hosted an immersive pop-up during Essence Festival to reveal the winners of the Next Black Millionaire Fund. The winners received mentorship and $100,000 in funding, with the goal according to the brand to further racial equity across industries.