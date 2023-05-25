×
Thursday's Digital Daily: May 25, 2023

How Tina Turner Made Hanes Hip, Plus the Singer’s Other Noteworthy Ad Campaigns

Turner passed away Wednesday at the age of 83.

Tina Turner in the 1980s.
Tina Turner in the 1980s. Redferns

Tina Turner’s legendary performance chops extended beyond the stage. The singer, who passed away Wednesday at age 83, also displayed her talents in several notable ad campaigns.

Turner first became a global phenomenon alongside her ex-husband and former musical partner Ike Turner, but she found even greater success as a solo performer. Today, Turner remains one of the bestselling artists of all time.

Therefore, it’s no shock that brands wanted to capitalize on Turner’s enduring appeal. From Hanes to Pepsi to Plymouth automobiles, here’s a look at her celebrity endorsements.

Pepsi

The popular soda brand is known for its roster of celebrity spokespeople — Cindy Crawford, Britney Spears and Beyoncé have all fronted Pepsi ads. Given Turner’s massive stardom in the ’80s, it’s no surprise that she was also tapped to promote the bubbly beverage.

From 1987 to 1990, Turner appeared in a series of Pepsi commercials, two of which featured Rod Stewart and David Bowie. Simultaneously, Pepsi sponsored Turner’s “Break Every Rule World Tour.”

Plymouth

Perhaps Turner’s most unusual endorsement was for Plymouth cars. The now-defunct automobile line was produced by Chrysler until 2001. Turner appeared in multiple commercials from 1989 to 1990, advertising Plymouth’s Laser, Voyager, Sundance and Acclaim models.

Converse

In 1988, Converse launched its All Star sneaker in Brazil. Turner, the face of the campaign, starred in a television commercial and print advertisements. The marketing ploy coincided with the South American leg of Turner’s “Break Every Rule” tour.

Hanes

In 1996, Turner became the face of Hanes’ hosiery. The campaign, which included print ads and television commercials, had an estimated budget of $20 million. Hanes also sponsored Turner’s 1997 “Wildest Dreams” tour.

For one promotion, Turner performed atop Radio City Music Hall with a towering image of herself plastered beside the venue’s marquee.

Tina Turner unveils a 35 foot image of herself and performs atop Radio City Music Hall during her Wildest Dreams Tour on July 23, 1997 sponsored by Hanes Hosiery in New York City. (Photo by Dan D'Errico/WWD via Getty Images)
Tina Turner unveils a 35-foot image of herself and performs atop Radio City Music Hall during her “Wildest Dreams” tour on July 23, 1997, sponsored by Hanes Hosiery in New York City. WWD via Getty Images

“Advertising today has a role to be entertainment,” explained advertising executive Peter Arnell in The New York Times. “If we’re selling hosiery, it should be fun. And music is a great way to express the beat, the mood, the tempo of what’s going on.”

Tuner’s first commercial for the Hanes campaign took place on the set of her music video for “Missing You.” The 1996 track was also used in the ad, which promoted Hanes’ Resilience tights.

At the time, Cathy Volker, president and chief executive officer of Sara Lee Hosiery (a former subsidiary of Hanes), praised Turner’s ability to resonate with audiences of all ages. “[Turner] epitomizes strength and beauty, and appeals to my 19-year-old niece as well as my 70-year-old mother,” Volker told The New York Times. “That’s pretty cool.”

Volker also credited Turner with helping to update the brand’s once “stuffy” image. “It’s fascinating we’ve been able to get a 56-year-old spokesperson who contemporizes us,” she said.

Target

In 2000, Turner fronted Target’s holiday commercial, which featured her song “Baby, I’m a Star.”

