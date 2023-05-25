×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday’s Digital Daily: May 25, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Louis Vuitton Cruise 2024

Business

Chanel to Ramp Up Investments to Bolster Brand Equity

Pop Culture

Cannes Film Festival 2023 Was the Year of Sheer and See-through Dresses

Tina Turner’s Hairstyles Through the Years: Straight Tresses, Curly Bobs and Spikey Hair

The legendary singer passed away at age 83 on Wednesday.

Tina Turner in 1987.
UNITED STATES - JANUARY 01: (AUSTRALIA OUT) USA Photo of Tina TURNER, performing live onstage (Photo by GAB Archive/Redferns)
Tina Turner (C) attends the New York premiere of "Tommy" at the 57th St./6th Ave. subway station in New York City on March 18, 1975.
Tina Turner attends the premiere of "A Star Is Born" at Mann's Village Theater in Westwood, California, on December 18, 1976.
American pop singer Tina Turner performing on stage at the Hammersmith Odeon, her first solo concert in London since splitting up with her partner, Ike Turner. (Photo by Gary Merrin/Getty Images)
View ALL 19 Photos

Tina Turner, who died at age 83 on Wednesday, wasn’t only recognized as the “Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll” for her standout hits and ever-evolving edgy fashion but also for her hairstyles.

Turner’s hair was often styled as a direct extension of her talent, representing her fierce stage presence and emotional resilience throughout life’s hardships. The Grammy-winning singer was known to wear wigs and went on to embrace what the world would remember as one of her most popular hairstyles: spiky, gravity-defying hair.

RELATED: How Tina Turner Made Hanes Hip, Plus the Singer’s Other Noteworthy Ad Campaigns

Related Galleries

In an interview with ABC News in 1985, Turner detailed the “recipe” for her signature hairdo, saying “You sort of got to wash it and let it dry, naturally. Then after that, you have to, what I call ‘fork it up.’ You’ve got to sort of tease it up.”

Ahead, here is a deeper dive into Turner’s hairstyles.

1968

Tina Turner performing live with Ike in 1968 on the ABC TV series "The Hollywood Palace" in Los Angeles.
Tina Turner performing live in 1968 on the ABC TV series “The Hollywood Palace” in Los Angeles. ABC

In the ’60s, Turner started to fully embrace wigs after a disastrous trip to the hair salon, which was reenacted in the 1993 biographical film titled “What’s Love Got to Do With It,” starring Angela Bassett.

Turner was often seen wearing straight-haired wigs including the one above, which featured deep brown tresses, slight-curled ends and a fan-like front bang.

1979

Tina Turner performing in the U.S. in 1979.
Tina Turner performing in the U.S. in 1979. Redferns

As the singer’s career advanced, especially in her solo era, Turner started to customize her wigs. While performing in the U.S. in 1979, Turner wore a short auburn wig that matched the red, yellow and orange sequins in her Bob Mackie “flame dress.” The wig also featured a front bang, which framed her face.

1989

Tina Turner on stage in New York City in 1989.
Tina Turner on stage in New York City in 1989. WireImage

In the ’80s, Turner started to fully lean into her edgy, rock ‘n’ roll aesthetic, which was reflected in her music, clothes and hair.

Performing in New York City in 1989, the singer donned a voluminous wig with brown and blond highlights. The larger-than-life teased hair would become one of Turner’s signature looks.

1993

Tina Turner in Sydney in 1983.
Tina Turner in Sydney in 1983. Getty Images

While in Sydney in 1993, the singer wore a shorter brown and blond wig with chopped ends. The hairstyle prompted a lot of movement while still having the texture and volume the singer was used to.

2008

Beyoncé and Tina Turner at the 2008 Grammy Awards on February 10 in Los Angeles.
Beyoncé and Tina Turner at the 2008 Grammy Awards on February 10 in Los Angeles. WireImage

Turner took the stage with Beyoncé in 2008 to perform at the 50th annual Grammy Awards. Singing a rendition of “Proud Mary,” the pair’s moment has been solidified as one of the most widely known in pop-culture history.

Turner paired her formfitting metallic outfit with a straight asymmetrical bob wig with brown highlights, which coordinated with Beyoncé’s blond highlighted hair.

Getting Ready with Kerry Washington & Michael Kors

Getting Ready with Kerry Washington & Michael Kors

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Tina Turner's Hairstyles Through the Years: Spiky Hair and More

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Tina Turner's Hairstyles Through the Years: Spiky Hair and More

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Tina Turner's Hairstyles Through the Years: Spiky Hair and More

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Tina Turner's Hairstyles Through the Years: Spiky Hair and More

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Tina Turner's Hairstyles Through the Years: Spiky Hair and More

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Tina Turner's Hairstyles Through the Years: Spiky Hair and More

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Tina Turner's Hairstyles Through the Years: Spiky Hair and More

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Tina Turner's Hairstyles Through the Years: Spiky Hair and More

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Tina Turner's Hairstyles Through the Years: Spiky Hair and More

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Tina Turner's Hairstyles Through the Years: Spiky Hair and More

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Tina Turner's Hairstyles Through the Years: Spiky Hair and More

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Tina Turner's Hairstyles Through the Years: Spiky Hair and More

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Tina Turner's Hairstyles Through the Years: Spiky Hair and More

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Tina Turner's Hairstyles Through the Years: Spiky Hair and More

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Tina Turner's Hairstyles Through the Years: Spiky Hair and More

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Tina Turner's Hairstyles Through the Years: Spiky Hair and More

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Tina Turner's Hairstyles Through the Years: Spiky Hair and More

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Tina Turner's Hairstyles Through the Years: Spiky Hair and More

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Tina Turner's Hairstyles Through the Years: Spiky Hair and More

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Tina Turner's Hairstyles Through the Years: Spiky Hair and More

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Tina Turner's Hairstyles Through the Years: Spiky Hair and More

Hot Summer Bags

Tina Turner's Hairstyles Through the Years: Spiky Hair and More

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Tina Turner's Hairstyles Through the Years: Spiky Hair and More

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Tina Turner's Hairstyles Through the Years: Spiky Hair and More

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Tina Turner's Hairstyles Through the Years: Spiky Hair and More

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Tina Turner's Hairstyles Through the Years: Spiky Hair and More

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Tina Turner's Hairstyles Through the Years: Spiky Hair and More

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Tina Turner's Hairstyles Through the Years: Spiky Hair and More

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Tina Turner's Hairstyles Through the Years: Spiky Hair and More

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Tina Turner's Hairstyles Through the Years: Spiky Hair and More

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Tina Turner's Hairstyles Through the Years: Spiky Hair and More

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Tina Turner's Hairstyles Through the Years: Spiky Hair and More

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Tina Turner's Hairstyles Through the Years: Spiky Hair and More

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Tina Turner's Hairstyles Through the Years: Spiky Hair and More

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Tina Turner's Hairstyles Through the Years: Spiky Hair and More

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Tina Turner's Hairstyles Through the Years: Spiky Hair and More

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Tina Turner's Hairstyles Through the Years: Spiky Hair and More

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Tina Turner's Hairstyles Through the Years: Spiky Hair and More

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Tina Turner's Hairstyles Through the Years: Spiky Hair and More

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Tina Turner's Hairstyles Through the Years: Spiky Hair and More

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Tina Turner's Hairstyles Through the Years: Spiky Hair and More

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad