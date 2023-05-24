Tina Turner’s Most Iconic Looks Through the Years: Bob Mackie’s Flame Dress, Sparkly Versace Slip and More

Tina Turner, who passed away on Wednesday at the age of 83, was more than just the “Queen of Rock n’ Roll.” Much like her music, the legendary singer’s wardrobe inspired the masses, solidifying her as a style icon.

As Turner’s career evolved, so did her style. After her split from ex-husband and former musical partner Ike Turner, Tina developed her own identity, going on to become one of the bestselling artists of all time.

Ahead, relive some of Turner’s best style moments.

1966

Tina Turner in 1966. Redferns

Turner wore a houndstooth double-breasted suit with oversize sunglasses while performing with Ike in London. It’s a classic example of the singer’s ’60s style, which was more buttoned-up than her sultry solo looks in later years.

1979

Tina Turner in 1979. Redferns

Bob Mackie’s “flame dress” is perhaps one of Turner’s most recognizable looks. The ensemble, which originally came with a cape made of orange turkey feathers, features strips of red, orange and yellow sequins embellished with sparkling crystals and beads.

Turner wasn’t the only famous diva who donned this fiery frock — Cher, RuPaul, Lynda Carter and Beyoncé have also worn incarnations of Mackie’s iconic design.

1985

Tina Turner in 1985. Redferns

For her “Private Dancer” tour, Turner took a style hint from her “What’s Love Got to Do With It” music video. The version Turner wore on tour included a denim jacket emblazoned with pins and patches, as well as a biker-inspired leather minidress.

Years later, Turner’s own Barbie doll sported a similar look.

1985

Tina Turner in “Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome.” ©Warner Bros/Courtesy Everett Collection

Turner’s portrayal of Aunty Entity in the 1985 film “Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome” wouldn’t be complete without a costume fit for a futuristic glamazon. Designer Norma Moriceau took inspiration from her punk days to create Turner’s chainmail garb, which weighed more than 100 pounds.

1990

Tina Turner in 1990. Redferns

For Turner’s record-breaking “Foreign Affair” tour, the singer performed in front of 3 million people wearing a pair of high-waisted mom jeans. Her pared-down look also included a sleek leather belt and a flowy white button-up.

1996

Tina Turner in 1996. NY Daily News via Getty Images

Turner wore this sparkly Gianni Versace design as part of her “Wildest Dreams” tour. Lined with black lace, the diamante slip’s straps were accented with the Italian label’s trademark Medusa logo.

2008

Tina Turner in 2008. WireImage

Turner reunited with Mackie for her 50th anniversary tour. One of the costumes created by the designer included this black velvet gown, which featured gold sequin trim and a daring thigh-high slit.

REPORT CARD: Tina Turner’s Fashion Legacy