Tinashe Embraces Luxe Leather in Strapless Black Dress to Billboard R&B Hip-Hop Power Players & Live

The singer is gearing up to go on tour with Shygirl in October.

Tinashe at Billboard R&B Hip-Hop Power Players & Live on Aug. 8 in Los Angeles.
Tinashe at Billboard R&B Hip-Hop Power Players & Live on Tuesday in Los Angeles. Christopher Polk for Billboard

Tinashe made a bold arrival to the Billboard R&B Hip-Hop Power Players & Live event in Los Angeles on Tuesday, opting for a luxurious leather look.

Assisted by stylist Yasi Guilani, the singer wore a strapless form-fitting dress, Lost in Echo jewelry and a metallic green purse by Brandon Blackwood. Tinashe completed her look with a pair of strappy printed pumps.

Tinashe at Billboard R&B Hip-Hop Power Players & Live on Aug. 8 in Los Angeles.
Tinashe Christopher Polk for Billboard

During the event, Tinashe talked about blending different genres together in her new song and Missy Elliott being her favorite hip-hop artist. She also gave advice to those looking to pursue a career in music.

Tinashe’s latest single, “Talk to Me Now,” came out in July. Her music video for the track has since amassed more than 1 million views on YouTube. In the video, Tinashe wears a Sonia-Carrasco baby T-shirt, an Agent Provocateur camisole along with gray C2H4 track shorts.

Tinashe at Billboard R&B Hip-Hop Power Players & Live on Aug. 8 in Los Angeles.
Tinashe Christopher Polk for Billboard

Earlier this month, Tinashe announced that she’ll be going on tour with rapper Shygirl. Beginning in October, the tour includes stops in Atlanta, Chicago, Los Angeles and New Orleans.

Last month, Tinashe attended the Shawn Carter Foundation’s 20th Anniversary Black Tie Gala in a vintage periwinkle silk gown by Marc Jacobs.

Tinashe at Billboard R&B Hip-Hop Power Players & Live on Aug. 8 in Los Angeles.
Tinashe Christopher Polk for Billboard

Billboard’s R&B Hip-Hop Power Players & Live celebrated the 50th anniversary of hip-hop. The event honored a number of artists from the genre, including Ice Spice, who was awarded with Rookie of the Year, as well as rapper Lil Wayne, who received the Hip-Hop Hall of Fame Inductee Award. Other celebrity attendees included Coi Leray, Offset, Victoria Monét and Nas.

A Boss Always with Nina Dobrev

