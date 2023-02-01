×
Tom Brady Takes Minimalist Approach to Red Carpet Dressing in Tom Ford Leather Jacket at ‘80 for Brady’ Premiere

The NFL quarterback has also officially announced his retirement from football — for a second time.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 31: Tom Brady attends Los Angeles Premiere Screening Of Paramount Pictures' "80 For Brady" at Regency Village Theatre on January 31, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
Tom Brady attends the Los Angeles Premiere screening of Paramount Pictures' "80 for Brady" on Jan. 31 in Los Angeles, California. Getty Images

Tom Brady arrived on the red carpet for the “80 for Brady” premiere in Los Angeles on Jan. 31, taking a minimalist approach to red carpet dressing.

In honor of the movie, which features the NFL quarterback’s 2017 Super Bowl game against the Atlanta Falcons during his days with the New England Patriots, Brady opted for a black-and-white color palette. His look included a black leather jacket by Tom Ford, a classic white crewneck sweater, black pants and black sneakers. He accessorized with a watch on his left wrist.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 31: Tom Brady attends the Los Angeles premiere screening of Paramount Pictures' "80 for Brady" at Regency Village Theatre on January 31, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
Tom Brady attends Los Angeles Premiere screening of Paramount Pictures’ “80 for Brady” on Jan. 31 in Los Angeles, California. Getty Images

Brady announced on social media on Wednesday that he is retiring “for good” from football, after a 23-year career where he won seven Super Bowls and set multiple records. In February 2022, Brady announced he was retiring, but changed his mind 40 days later and played the past season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Despite his retirement from football, Brady has plenty to keep him occupied. In February 2022, he launched his Brady brand clothing line. The line launched with fanfare, with day-to-day operations run by Jens Grede of Skims and Frame fame, with Dao-Yi Chow, one of the cofounders of Public School, serving as creative director.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 31: Tom Brady attends Los Angeles Premiere Screening Of Paramount Pictures' "80 For Brady" at Regency Village Theatre on January 31, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
Tom Brady attends Los Angeles Premiere screening of Paramount Pictures’ “80 for Brady” on Jan. 31 in Los Angeles, California. Getty Images

According to Grede, the brand has managed to attract customers between 25 and 35. Brady also recruited college athletes to star in his first campaign for the brand.

“80 for Brady” tells the story of four best friends who embark on a trip to see their favorite football player, Brady, play at the 2017 Super Bowl. The film is inspired by the true story of four friends who saw Tom Brady win Super Bowl LI against the Atlanta Falcons. The movie stars Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Sally Field and Rita Moreno. Brady himself makes an appearance in the film, with cameos by his former New England Patriots teammates.

