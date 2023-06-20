×
Tuesday’s Digital Daily: June 20, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Dior Denies Contract Talks With Meghan Markle

Fashion

How Do the Top 3% of Customers Shop? Mytheresa Has a Few Answers

Fashion

Pharrell Williams on Louis Vuitton Debut: ‘It’s Like Love at First Sight’

Tom Cruise, Vanessa Kirby and More Stars Attend the World Premiere of ‘Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One’ in Rome

The action franchise first debuted in 1996.

Tom Cruise attends the world premiere of "Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One" in Rome on June 19.
"MISSION IMPOSSIBLE - Dead Reckoning - Part 1" World Premiere in Rome in Spanish Steps in Rome on June 19, 2023. 19 Jun 2023 Pictured: Rebecca Ferguson. Photo credit: Stefano Costantino / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA997365_094.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
World premiere of Mission Impossible - Dead Reckoning in Rome. With Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell, Vanessa Kirby, Cary Elwes, Henry Czerny, Esai Morales, Greg Tarzan Davis, Simon Pegg, Frederick Schmidt, Shea Whigham, Mariela Garriga, Rebecca Ferguson, director Christopher McQuarrie, Pom Klementieff . 19 Jun 2023 Pictured: Vanessa Kirby. Photo credit: ROM@MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA997461_087.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
"MISSION IMPOSSIBLE - Dead Reckoning - Part 1" World Premiere in Rome in Spanish Steps in Rome on June 19, 2023. 19 Jun 2023 Pictured: Greg Tarzan Davis. Photo credit: Stefano Costantino / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA997406_022.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
"MISSION IMPOSSIBLE - Dead Reckoning - Part 1" World Premiere in Rome in Spanish Steps in Rome on June 19, 2023. 19 Jun 2023 Pictured: Esai Morales. Photo credit: Stefano Costantino / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA997406_049.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
View ALL 10 Photos

Tom Cruise, Vanessa Kirby and more stars landed in Rome on Monday to attend the world premiere of “Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One.” It marks the seventh film in the action franchise, which originally debuted in 1996.

The forthcoming installment will be released in the U.S. on July 12. It will be followed by a sequel, “Dead Reckoning Part Two” in 2024. It hasn’t been confirmed whether this will be Cruise’s final appearance as Ethan Hunt.

Below, standout looks from the world premiere of “Dead Reckoning Part One.”

Tom Cruise

World premiere of Mission Impossible - Dead Reckoning in Rome. With Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell, Vanessa Kirby, Cary Elwes, Henry Czerny, Esai Morales, Greg Tarzan Davis, Simon Pegg, Frederick Schmidt, Shea Whigham, Mariela Garriga, Rebecca Ferguson, director Christopher McQuarrie, Pom Klementieff . 19 Jun 2023 Pictured: Tom Cruise. Photo credit: ROM@MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA997461_065.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Tom Cruise attends the world premiere of “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One” in Rome on June 19. ROM@MEGA

Cruise opted for a blue Brioni suit with black lace-up Oxfords and aviator sunglasses.

Hayley Atwell

"MISSION IMPOSSIBLE - Dead Reckoning - Part 1" World Premiere in Rome in Spanish Steps in Rome on June 19, 2023. 19 Jun 2023 Pictured: Hayley Atwell. Photo credit: Stefano Costantino / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA997365_056.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Hayley Atwell attends the world premiere of “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One” in Rome on June 19. Stefano Costantino / MEGA

Hayley Atwell, who is known for her role as Peggy Carter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, wore a black plunging dress and white platform pumps to the premiere of “Dead Reckoning Part One.” Both items are by Givenchy.

Vanessa Kirby

World premiere of Mission Impossible - Dead Reckoning in Rome. With Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell, Vanessa Kirby, Cary Elwes, Henry Czerny, Esai Morales, Greg Tarzan Davis, Simon Pegg, Frederick Schmidt, Shea Whigham, Mariela Garriga, Rebecca Ferguson, director Christopher McQuarrie, Pom Klementieff . 19 Jun 2023 Pictured: Vanessa Kirby. Photo credit: ROM@MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA997461_087.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Vanessa Kirby attends the world premiere of “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One” in Rome on June 19. ROM@MEGA

Kirby made waves as Princess Margaret in the first two seasons of Netflix’s hit historical drama, “The Crown.” Now, she joins the “Mission Impossible” franchise as arms dealer Alanna Mitsopolis. For the premiere, Kirby donned a glittering Miu Miu gown made of crystalized mesh.

Rebecca Ferguson

"MISSION IMPOSSIBLE - Dead Reckoning - Part 1" World Premiere in Rome in Spanish Steps in Rome on June 19, 2023. 19 Jun 2023 Pictured: Rebecca Ferguson. Photo credit: Stefano Costantino / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA997365_094.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Rebecca Ferguson attends the world premiere of “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One” in Rome on June 19. Stefano Costantino / MEGA

Ferguson is no stranger to “Mission Impossible,” having appeared as MI6 agent Ilsa Faust in two previous installments: 2015’s “Rogue Nation” and 2018’s “Fallout.” At the premiere of “Dead Reckoning Part One,” the Swedish actress sported a black velvet dress by Giorgio Armani and jewelry by Shaun Leane.

Mariela Garriga

"MISSION IMPOSSIBLE - Dead Reckoning - Part 1" World Premiere in Rome in Spanish Steps in Rome on June 19, 2023. 19 Jun 2023 Pictured: Mariela Garriga. Photo credit: Stefano Costantino / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA997365_084.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Mariela Garriga attends the world premiere of “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One” in Rome on June 19. Stefano Costantino / MEGA

Mariela Garriga’s strapless blue-gray gown featured tiers of embellished fabric.

Pom Klementieff

World premiere of Mission Impossible - Dead Reckoning in Rome. With Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell, Vanessa Kirby, Cary Elwes, Henry Czerny, Esai Morales, Greg Tarzan Davis, Simon Pegg, Frederick Schmidt, Shea Whigham, Mariela Garriga, Rebecca Ferguson, director Christopher McQuarrie, Pom Klementieff . 19 Jun 2023 Pictured: Pom Klementieff. Photo credit: ROM@MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA997461_037.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Pom Klementieff attends the world premiere of “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One” in Rome on June 19. ROM@MEGA

Like Atwell, Klementieff is known for her MCU role. She played Mantis in the “Avengers” and “Guardians of the Galaxy” films. While in Rome, Klementieff wore a mauve Fendi gown, which included draped fabric and a satin bralette.

Simon Pegg

World premiere of Mission Impossible - Dead Reckoning in Rome. With Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell, Vanessa Kirby, Cary Elwes, Henry Czerny, Esai Morales, Greg Tarzan Davis, Simon Pegg, Frederick Schmidt, Shea Whigham, Mariela Garriga, Rebecca Ferguson, director Christopher McQuarrie, Pom Klementieff . 19 Jun 2023 Pictured: Simon Pegg. Photo credit: ROM@MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA997461_057.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Simon Pegg attends the world premiere of “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One” in Rome on June 19. ROM@MEGA

In “Dead Reckoning Part One,” Pegg reprises his role as Hunt’s coworker, Benji Dunn. At the premiere, Pegg wore a black Valentino suit with a floral embellishment on the lapel.

