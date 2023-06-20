Tom Cruise, Vanessa Kirby and More Stars Attend the World Premiere of ‘Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One’ in Rome

Tom Cruise, Vanessa Kirby and more stars landed in Rome on Monday to attend the world premiere of “Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One.” It marks the seventh film in the action franchise, which originally debuted in 1996.

The forthcoming installment will be released in the U.S. on July 12. It will be followed by a sequel, “Dead Reckoning Part Two” in 2024. It hasn’t been confirmed whether this will be Cruise’s final appearance as Ethan Hunt.

Below, standout looks from the world premiere of “Dead Reckoning Part One.”

Tom Cruise

Tom Cruise attends the world premiere of “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One” in Rome on June 19. ROM@MEGA

Cruise opted for a blue Brioni suit with black lace-up Oxfords and aviator sunglasses.

Hayley Atwell

Hayley Atwell attends the world premiere of “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One” in Rome on June 19. Stefano Costantino / MEGA

Hayley Atwell, who is known for her role as Peggy Carter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, wore a black plunging dress and white platform pumps to the premiere of “Dead Reckoning Part One.” Both items are by Givenchy.

Vanessa Kirby

Vanessa Kirby attends the world premiere of “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One” in Rome on June 19. ROM@MEGA

Kirby made waves as Princess Margaret in the first two seasons of Netflix’s hit historical drama, “The Crown.” Now, she joins the “Mission Impossible” franchise as arms dealer Alanna Mitsopolis. For the premiere, Kirby donned a glittering Miu Miu gown made of crystalized mesh.

Rebecca Ferguson

Rebecca Ferguson attends the world premiere of “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One” in Rome on June 19. Stefano Costantino / MEGA

Ferguson is no stranger to “Mission Impossible,” having appeared as MI6 agent Ilsa Faust in two previous installments: 2015’s “Rogue Nation” and 2018’s “Fallout.” At the premiere of “Dead Reckoning Part One,” the Swedish actress sported a black velvet dress by Giorgio Armani and jewelry by Shaun Leane.

Mariela Garriga

Mariela Garriga attends the world premiere of “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One” in Rome on June 19. Stefano Costantino / MEGA

Mariela Garriga’s strapless blue-gray gown featured tiers of embellished fabric.

Pom Klementieff

Pom Klementieff attends the world premiere of “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One” in Rome on June 19. ROM@MEGA

Like Atwell, Klementieff is known for her MCU role. She played Mantis in the “Avengers” and “Guardians of the Galaxy” films. While in Rome, Klementieff wore a mauve Fendi gown, which included draped fabric and a satin bralette.

Simon Pegg

Simon Pegg attends the world premiere of “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One” in Rome on June 19. ROM@MEGA

In “Dead Reckoning Part One,” Pegg reprises his role as Hunt’s coworker, Benji Dunn. At the premiere, Pegg wore a black Valentino suit with a floral embellishment on the lapel.