Tom Cruise Gets Sharp for ‘Mission: Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One’ U.K. Premiere and More Stars

Tom Cruise made a sharp arrival to the “Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One” premiere in London on Thursday.

The action-movie star wore a three-piece suit with a blazer, waistcoat and trousers. Throughout the movie’s press tour, Cruise has been working with stying duo Wendi & Nicole, whose clients include Chris Pine, Seth Rogen and Dave Franco.

Tom Cruise at the UK Premiere of “Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One” on June 22 in London Getty Images for Paramount Pictu

The blockbuster film from the “Mission: Impossible” franchise will be released in theaters on July 12, following Ethan Hunt and the IMF team tracking down a new weapon.

Ahead is a closer look at the other stars’ style from the “Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One” premiere on June 22.

Rebecca Ferguson

Rebecca Ferguson at the U.K. Premiere of “Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One” on June 22 in London. Getty Images for Paramount Pictu

Looking to late designer Vivienne Westwood, Rebecca Ferguson wore a couture white corset gown with ruffles, layers and a rose gathering on her waist. Styled by Tom Eerebout, the actress accessorized with white pearl necklaces. When it came to hair, Ferguson embraced a wet, bohemian look with a parted, slicked-back bun.

Hayley Atwell

Hayley Atwell at the UK Premiere of “Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One” on June 22 in London. Getty Images for Paramount Pictu

Hayley Atwell embraced an artistic look to the film’s premiere, arriving in a black structured gown from Ashi Studio’s spring 2023 collection. The Obsidian gown consisted of a structured bodice and an inflated-style heart-shaped skirt. The actress completed her look with Jimmy Choo heels and jewelry by Bulgari and Tiffany & Co.

Pom Klementieff

Pom Klementieff at the UK Premiere of “Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One” on June 22 London. Getty Images for Paramount Pictu

Pom Klementieff made an edgy arrival in a backless black Prada gown with a high-low back train detail. Held up by skinny spaghetti straps, the actress coordinated her look with platform silver-embellished heels. Klementieff has been collaborating with stylist Jonathan Huguet on her “Mission: Impossible” press tour looks.

Cary Elwes

Cary Elwes at the UK Premiere of “Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One” on June 22 in London. Getty Images for Paramount Pictu

Cary Elwes went all-black for his red-carpet arrival, wearing a sharp suit with a black button-up. The double-breasted number featured three buttons adorned on each sleeve. The English actor is known for his movie roles in “The Princess Bride,” “Robin Hood in Robin Hood: Men in Tights” and the “Saw” franchise.