Tom Cruise Gets Sharp for ‘Mission: Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One’ U.K. Premiere and More Stars

The film, arriving in theaters on July 12, will be the seventh "Mission: Impossible" installation.

Tom Cruise at the U.K. premiere of "Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One" on June 22 in London.
"MISSION IMPOSSIBLE - Dead Reckoning - Part 1" World Premiere in Rome in Spanish Steps in Rome on June 19, 2023. 19 Jun 2023 Pictured: Rebecca Ferguson. Photo credit: Stefano Costantino / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA997365_094.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
World premiere of Mission Impossible - Dead Reckoning in Rome. With Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell, Vanessa Kirby, Cary Elwes, Henry Czerny, Esai Morales, Greg Tarzan Davis, Simon Pegg, Frederick Schmidt, Shea Whigham, Mariela Garriga, Rebecca Ferguson, director Christopher McQuarrie, Pom Klementieff . 19 Jun 2023 Pictured: Vanessa Kirby. Photo credit: ROM@MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA997461_087.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
"MISSION IMPOSSIBLE - Dead Reckoning - Part 1" World Premiere in Rome in Spanish Steps in Rome on June 19, 2023. 19 Jun 2023 Pictured: Greg Tarzan Davis. Photo credit: Stefano Costantino / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA997406_022.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
"MISSION IMPOSSIBLE - Dead Reckoning - Part 1" World Premiere in Rome in Spanish Steps in Rome on June 19, 2023. 19 Jun 2023 Pictured: Esai Morales. Photo credit: Stefano Costantino / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA997406_049.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Tom Cruise made a sharp arrival to the “Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One” premiere in London on Thursday.

The action-movie star wore a three-piece suit with a blazer, waistcoat and trousers. Throughout the movie’s press tour, Cruise has been working with stying duo Wendi & Nicole, whose clients include Chris Pine, Seth Rogen and Dave Franco.

Tom Cruise at the UK Premiere of "Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One" on June 22 in London.
Tom Cruise at the UK Premiere of “Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One” on June 22 in London. Getty Images for Paramount Pictu

The blockbuster film from the “Mission: Impossible” franchise will be released in theaters on July 12, following Ethan Hunt and the IMF team tracking down a new weapon.

Ahead is a closer look at the other stars’ style from the “Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One” premiere on June 22.

Rebecca Ferguson

Rebecca Ferguson at the UK Premiere of "Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One" on June 22 in London.
Rebecca Ferguson at the U.K. Premiere of “Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One” on June 22 in London. Getty Images for Paramount Pictu

Looking to late designer Vivienne Westwood, Rebecca Ferguson wore a couture white corset gown with ruffles, layers and a rose gathering on her waist. Styled by Tom Eerebout, the actress accessorized with white pearl necklaces. When it came to hair, Ferguson embraced a wet, bohemian look with a parted, slicked-back bun.

Hayley Atwell

Hayley Atwell at the UK Premiere of "Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One" on June 22 in London.
Hayley Atwell at the UK Premiere of “Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One” on June 22 in London. Getty Images for Paramount Pictu

Hayley Atwell embraced an artistic look to the film’s premiere, arriving in a black structured gown from Ashi Studio’s spring 2023 collection. The Obsidian gown consisted of a structured bodice and an inflated-style heart-shaped skirt. The actress completed her look with Jimmy Choo heels and jewelry by Bulgari and Tiffany & Co.

Pom Klementieff

Pom Klementieff at the UK Premiere of "Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One" on June 22 London.
Pom Klementieff at the UK Premiere of “Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One” on June 22 London. Getty Images for Paramount Pictu

Pom Klementieff made an edgy arrival in a backless black Prada gown with a high-low back train detail. Held up by skinny spaghetti straps, the actress coordinated her look with platform silver-embellished heels. Klementieff has been collaborating with stylist Jonathan Huguet on her “Mission: Impossible” press tour looks.

Cary Elwes

Cary Elwes at the UK Premiere of "Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One" on June 22 in London.
Cary Elwes at the UK Premiere of “Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One” on June 22 in London. Getty Images for Paramount Pictu

Cary Elwes went all-black for his red-carpet arrival, wearing a sharp suit with a black button-up. The double-breasted number featured three buttons adorned on each sleeve. The English actor is known for his movie roles in “The Princess Bride,” “Robin Hood in Robin Hood: Men in Tights” and the “Saw” franchise.

